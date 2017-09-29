Sergio Aguero: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola 'no problem' with Dutch trip

Sergio Aguero has scored seven goals in eight appearances for Manchester City this season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he had "no problem" with Sergio Aguero being in Amsterdam as he confirmed the striker suffered a broken rib in a car accident on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Argentine was in a taxi on his way to the airport after watching singer Maluma perform when the accident happened.

Guardiola added: "He had a day off. He's OK - the most important thing.

"He cannot play against Chelsea on Saturday."

The Spanish manager said he did not know how long Aguero would be sidelined for, and added that he only discovered his striker was in the Netherlands early on Friday.

The accident happened in the De Boelelaan area of Amsterdam at about 23:00 (22:00 BST)

He said: "I think days off are to be happy. I want the players to be happy. Always I am a manager who doesn't like to train every day.

"I think the players have to rest mentally and physically. They can enjoy their lives. I want my players to have fun. If they decide to go there, they decide to go there. It is OK for me."

Aguero's former club Independiente sent the player their best wishes on Twitter, saying: "Strength and speedy recovery @aguerosergiokun! All @Independiente is with you at this difficult time."

The striker has scored seven goals in eight matches for City this season, helping Pep Guardiola's side reach the top of the Premier League and win their first two Champions League group matches.

The international break follows City's match against Chelsea. Aguero was named in Argentina's squad for their final two World Cup qualifiers against Peru (5 October) and Ecuador (10 October).

Argentina are fifth in the South American section standings, which only guarantees a play-off place.