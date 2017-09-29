Aron Gunnarsson: Iceland must not gamble on Cardiff midfielder - Warnock

Aron Gunnarsson joined Cardiff City from Coventry City in 2011

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has warned Iceland not to "gamble" on the fitness of captain Aron Gunnarsson.

The midfielder, 28, is out of Saturday's Championship home game with Derby with a muscle tear.

Iceland want him seen by their medical staff before next week's World Cup qualifiers with Turkey and Kosovo.

"We want a written agreement if they play him when they see the scans it has to be their responsibility to pay his wages," said Warnock.

"I don't see why we should if they gamble on him."

Gunnarsson has been capped 73 times and is an integral part of Iceland's rise in world football, including their historic Euro 2016 performance in which they knocked out England.

He missed Cardiff's 3-1 win over Leeds United on Tuesday with a muscle tear between his hip and thigh - but he will travel for the October's international games as Iceland look to make their first World Cup finals.

"Gunnarson will travel to Iceland because they want their own medical people to see him, which we're not really happy about. He is having another scan this morning," said Warnock.

"They are such important games for Iceland. They are really crucial. But If they play him and he does it, we'll be very very annoyed.

"I'm sure they'll try him to get to play on one leg, because that is how Gunnars is really. I've let Gunnars know how I feel about the situation.

"He's captain isn't he, but as I have said to him if he rips it completely and his contract's up it's not going to be very good for himself is it?

"He'll play on one leg, it's his country, they are very very important games, so I understand where the manager is coming from.

"But the scans don't lie, our doctor has spoken to their doctor, so they have to look at the bigger picture."

Championship leaders Cardiff hope midfielder Joe Ralls can return from injury against Derby as Cardiff will be without loan player Craig Bryson, who is not allowed to play against his parent club.