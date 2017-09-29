Birmingham City appoint Steve Cotterill as new manager

Steve Cotterill (right) worked with Harry Redknapp for the final three games of last season

Birmingham City have appointed Steve Cotterill as their new manager on a two-and-a-half year contract.

The 53-year-old replaces Harry Redknapp, who was sacked by the Blues earlier this month after six successive defeats in all competitions.

Former Bristol City boss Cotterill had a spell at St Andrews last season as Redknapp's assistant, but turned down the chance to stay this season.

Caretaker boss Lee Carsley will stay at the club as his number two.

Chief executive Xuandong Ren said: "A lot of quality candidates applied for the manager position and we underwent a very, very careful and meticulous process of selection.

"We have every faith in Steve Cotterill to help us achieve the ambitions we all share."

Cotterill will formally take over on Monday, with Carsley remaining in charge for Saturday's trip to Hull City.

First-team coach Paul Groves and goalkeeping coach Kevin Hitchcock will keep their jobs in the club's backroom staff.

The new Birmingham boss began his managerial career 20 years ago with Cheltenham Town, who he led to promotion into the Football League in 1999.

Spells with Stoke, Burnley, Notts County, Portsmouth and Nottingham Forest followed before he was appointed by Bristol City in December 2013.

Cotterill led them to a League One promotion and Football League Trophy double in 2014-15, but was sacked in January 2016 after a run of seven games without a win.

He was brought in to help Redknapp save Birmingham from relegation last term and a club statement said he was a "significant influence" in keeping them up.

The statement added: "He opted to leave St Andrew's in the summer as he wanted to be a number one in his own right and parted on good terms with the club."

Paul Williams, who was brought in by Carsley as his assistant, will leave Blues after Saturday's game.