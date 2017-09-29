BBC Sport - Northern Ireland's Under-16 side fall to a 2-0 defeat to Brazil in friendly

Highlights: Northern Ireland U-16s 0-2 Brazil U-16s

Northern Ireland's Under-16 side fall to a 2-0 defeat to Brazil in an International Challenge Match at Stangmore Park.

The Brazilians took the lead after just 12 seconds when Pedro Arthur slotted home into an empty net.

Joao Peglow doubled the visitors' advantage, while Peter McKeirnan went closest for Northern Ireland midway through the first half.

