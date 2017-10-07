League Two
Barnet0Coventry0

Barnet v Coventry City

Line-ups

Barnet

  • 21Ross
  • 16Taylor
  • 4Clough
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 13Tutonda
  • 12Taylor
  • 18Fonguck
  • 20Vilhete
  • 15Bover
  • 24Blackman
  • 25Akpa Akpro

Substitutes

  • 6Nelson
  • 14Akinola
  • 17Kyei
  • 19Shomotun
  • 27Mason-Clark
  • 34McKenzie-Lyle
  • 35Hinckson-Mars

Coventry

  • 1Burge
  • 2Grimmer
  • 4Willis
  • 5McDonald
  • 3Stokes
  • 6Kelly
  • 8Doyle
  • 22Kelly-Evans
  • 10McNulty
  • 11Jones
  • 9Biamou

Substitutes

  • 7Vincenti
  • 12Davies
  • 13O'Brien
  • 16Beavon
  • 26Shipley
  • 31Stevenson
  • 38Ponticelli
Referee:
Ben Toner

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnetAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Mauro Vilhete (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rod McDonald (Coventry City).

Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Chris Stokes.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by David Tutonda.

Foul by Ruben Bover (Barnet).

Marc McNulty (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jack Taylor (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Foul by Wesley Fonguck (Barnet).

Devon Kelly-Evans (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Tutonda (Barnet).

Devon Kelly-Evans (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maxime Biamou (Coventry City).

Charlie Clough (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County1181221111025
2Exeter118122012825
3Accrington117222113823
4Coventry12723146823
5Luton1163221101121
6Stevenage116321912721
7Wycombe116322217521
8Mansfield115421813519
9Swindon116141614219
10Newport115331512318
11Lincoln City114431312116
12Cambridge115151111016
13Cheltenham114251413114
14Carlisle114251516-114
15Grimsby114251418-414
16Barnet123361516-112
17Colchester113351618-212
18Yeovil113351724-712
19Crewe113261218-611
20Crawley113171114-310
21Morecambe112451016-610
22Port Vale11128817-95
23Chesterfield11128923-145
24Forest Green111281026-165
