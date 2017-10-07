Mauro Vilhete (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Barnet v Coventry City
-
Line-ups
Barnet
- 21Ross
- 16Taylor
- 4Clough
- 5Almeida Santos
- 13Tutonda
- 12Taylor
- 18Fonguck
- 20Vilhete
- 15Bover
- 24Blackman
- 25Akpa Akpro
Substitutes
- 6Nelson
- 14Akinola
- 17Kyei
- 19Shomotun
- 27Mason-Clark
- 34McKenzie-Lyle
- 35Hinckson-Mars
Coventry
- 1Burge
- 2Grimmer
- 4Willis
- 5McDonald
- 3Stokes
- 6Kelly
- 8Doyle
- 22Kelly-Evans
- 10McNulty
- 11Jones
- 9Biamou
Substitutes
- 7Vincenti
- 12Davies
- 13O'Brien
- 16Beavon
- 26Shipley
- 31Stevenson
- 38Ponticelli
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Rod McDonald (Coventry City).
Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Chris Stokes.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by David Tutonda.
Foul by Ruben Bover (Barnet).
Marc McNulty (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jack Taylor (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Wesley Fonguck (Barnet).
Devon Kelly-Evans (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Tutonda (Barnet).
Devon Kelly-Evans (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maxime Biamou (Coventry City).
Charlie Clough (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
