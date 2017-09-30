Scottish Gossip: Pedro Caixinha, Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Owen Coyle

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Following last night's 4-1 win at Hamilton, manager Pedro Caixinha thanks his Rangers players for a show of support after troubled week. (Daily Record)

Having dropped Kenny Miller from his plans, Caixinha is coy over the future of the veteran striker but insists 'he's one of ours'. (Scotsman)

Miller could have played his last game for Rangers as his name is scrubbed from club's trip to Toronto next week. (Sun)

Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans insists all of the players at Ibrox are all behind Pedro Caixinha. (Daily Record)

Celtic skipper Scott Brown is facing a race to be fit for the Champions League tie with Bayern Munich on 18 October, says manager Brendan Rodgers. (Daily Record)

Brendan Rodgers thinks Neil Lennon may return to manage Celtic again. (Daily Mail)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon says he signed Leigh Griffiths to be a goalscorer during his time in charge at Celtic but says the striker has taken his game to a new level. (Daily Record)

Neil Lennon is ready for Hibs' 'ultimate test' against Celtic in Glasgow this afternoon. (Edinburgh Evening News)

St Johnstone are ready for a reunion with Stevie May at Pittodrie, with manager Tommy Wright saying the visitors 'know all about' their former striker. (Courier)

Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty won't let major shareholder Dave Cormack forget he promised to 'move heaven and earth' to keep manager Derek McInnes at Pittodrie. (Sun)

Cormack has revealed how Aberdeen came within 90 minutes of getting France and Spurs legend David Ginola in a red jersey back in 2001. (Sun)

Motherwell striker Louis Moult, who has scored nine goals this season, admits he feared the fans would turn against him after rejecting a new deal at Fir Park. (Herald)

Ahead of today's meeting at Rugby Park, Killie boss Lee McCulloch recalls cleaning the boots of new Ross County boss Owen Coyle while an apprentice at Motherwell. (Daily Express, print edition)

Coyle is confident he can adapt to managing a more modest calibre of player in Scotland, saying there is a fine margin between the highly paid stars in England and solid pros. (Daily Mail, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Super-lightweight Josh Taylor says he has cooled on the idea of a showdown with fellow Scot and former world champion Ricky Burns. (Daily Express, print edition)