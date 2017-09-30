Irish Premiership: Cliftonville fight back to beat Blues

Linfield's 3-2 defeat at Cliftonville means they fall four points behind Irish Premiership leaders Coleraine

Cliftonville scored three goals in 13 minutes to pull off a stunning 3-2 comeback win over champions Linfield.

Aaron Burns scored twice to put the Blues 2-0 up but Chris Curran and Jay Donnelly replied before Garry Breen's stoppage-time headed winner.

The result means Coleraine extend their lead at the top of the Premiership to four points as they beat Ballymena United 2-0 in a feisty derby encounter.

Ards beat winless Ballinamallard 2-0 and Warrenpoint drew 2-2 with Carrick.

In that dramatic match at Solitude, Burns opened the scoring for the champions in the first half before doubling their lead from the penalty spot.

Chris Curran's cracking strike brought Cliftonville back into the game on 79 minutes before substitute Jay Donnelly's header brought the sides level.

Breen bundled the ball into the net from a corner deep into injury time to send the home fans into ecstasy and condemn Linfield to a second defeat of the campaign.

Coleraine took the derby honours with a 2-0 win away to Ballymena United

Stephen O'Donnell's back post header set Coleraine on their way to victory at the Ballymena Showgrounds and a second-half strike by Jamie McGonigle ensured victory for the Bannsiders.

Ballinamallard are still waiting for their first win of the season and their cause was not helped when Josh McIlwaine was sent off before half-time at Ferney Park.

Late goals from Jonny Fraser and Michael McClellan gave Ards the win as they move ahead of Ballymena on goal difference.

Having gone behind to an early Andrew Mooney strike, Warrenpoint fought back to lead Carrick with goals from Neil McCafferty and Stephen Murray.

Michael Smith's late equaliser meant that both teams had to settle for a point at Milltown.