Georgia v Wales: Gareth Bale faces fitness test before qualifier

Gareth Bale limped out of Real Madrid's Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund last week

2018 World Cup qualifiers: Georgia v Wales Venue: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tblisi Date: Friday, 6 October Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales forward Gareth Bale faces a late fitness test before Real Madrid's La Liga game against Espanyol on Sunday.

With a World Cup qualifier in Georgia looming on Friday, 6 October, Wales will await the result nervously even though Real boss Zinedine Zidane says it is "a small problem".

"We'll see [Sunday] if he's involved... he could be available," Zidane said.

"It's a muscle fatigue, it's nothing serious. But, as always, we don't like to take any risks."

Bale capped a fine performance with a brilliant goal in last week's 3-1 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund, but did not finish the game and has not taken a full part in training since due to the problem.

The 28-year-old is in the Wales squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Georgia in Tblisi and then the Republic of Ireland in Cardiff on Monday, 9 October.

Zidane said of that: "Regarding the national team, I don't think there will be a problem between Madrid and Wales.

"It depends on him, on his state of fitness. We'll take it day by day."

Wales are second in Group D following wins over Austria and Moldova in September, but trail leaders Serbia by four points with two matches remaining.

Second place could be enough to earn Chris Coleman's team a place in the play-offs, which will see eight of the nine runners up in qualifying groups play for four remaining places in Russia 2018.

Wales squad

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Chris Maxwell; Defenders: Ben Davies, James Chester, Neil Taylor, Chris Gunter, Tom Lockyer, Ashley Williams, Ethan Ampadu; Midfielders: Joe Allen, David Edwards, Andy King, Joe Ledley, Aaron Ramsey, Jonathan Williams, David Brooks; Forwards: Gareth Bale, Marley Watkins, Hal Robson-Kanu, Sam Vokes, Tom Lawrence, Ben Woodburn.