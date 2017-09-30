Premier League stats: Kane, Lukaku, Cole, Fellaini, Man Utd, Spurs, Palace
Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku just cannot stop scoring, Crystal Palace are just 101 minutes away from setting an unwanted record, while Leicester have hit a slump under Craig Shakespeare.
Here are the 10 best stats from Saturday's Premier League action:
- Harry Kane's tally of 13 goals for Tottenham and England in September 2017 equals the highest tallies in a single month by both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Kane is only the second player after Dennis Bergkamp to score two or more goals in three consecutive Premier League away games.
- Romelu Lukaku equalled Andy Cole's record of scoring seven goals in his first seven Premier League games for Manchester United.
- Marouane Fellaini has scored three goals from four shots in the Premier League so far in 2017-18 - more than he netted in the previous two seasons combined (two goals from 46 shots).
- In the history of the Football League, only Halifax Town in 1990-91 (730 minutes) have gone on a longer run from the start of a season without a goal than Crystal Palace this season (630 minutes).
- The Eagles remain the only team in Europe's top five leagues yet to score a league goal this season.
- Stoke striker Saido Berahino is now without a goal in 31 hours and 48 minutes of Premier League football.
- Four of the 10 Premier League games this year that have featured winning goals scored in the 90th minute have ended in defeat for Swansea City.
- Leicester have won just once in their past 10 Premier League matches under Craig Shakespeare, after winning seven of their first 10.
- At 36 years and 243 days old, Peter Crouch is the oldest player to score in the Premier League this season.