Premier League stats: Kane, Lukaku, Cole, Fellaini, Man Utd, Spurs, Palace

Harry Kane scored 13 goals for club and country in September

Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku just cannot stop scoring, Crystal Palace are just 101 minutes away from setting an unwanted record, while Leicester have hit a slump under Craig Shakespeare.

Here are the 10 best stats from Saturday's Premier League action:

Harry Kane's tally of 13 goals for Tottenham and England in September 2017 equals the highest tallies in a single month by both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kane is only the second player after Dennis Bergkamp to score two or more goals in three consecutive Premier League away games.

Romelu Lukaku equalled Andy Cole's record of scoring seven goals in his first seven Premier League games for Manchester United.

Marouane Fellaini has scored three goals from four shots in the Premier League so far in 2017-18 - more than he netted in the previous two seasons combined (two goals from 46 shots).

In the history of the Football League, only Halifax Town in 1990-91 (730 minutes) have gone on a longer run from the start of a season without a goal than Crystal Palace this season (630 minutes).

The Eagles remain the only team in Europe's top five leagues yet to score a league goal this season.

Stoke striker Saido Berahino is now without a goal in 31 hours and 48 minutes of Premier League football.

Four of the 10 Premier League games this year that have featured winning goals scored in the 90th minute have ended in defeat for Swansea City.

Leicester have won just once in their past 10 Premier League matches under Craig Shakespeare, after winning seven of their first 10.

At 36 years and 243 days old, Peter Crouch is the oldest player to score in the Premier League this season.

