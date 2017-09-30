BBC Sport - Man Utd 4-0 Crystal Palace: Eagles wounded at the moment - Roy Hodgson
Crystal Palace 'wounded' at the moment - Hodgson
- From the section Football
Roy Hodgson says Crystal Palace are "wounded" following their 4-0 defeat to Manchester United, the Eagles have lost all seven Premier League games this season without scoring.
MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 4-0 Crystal Palace
Watch highlights of all the weekend's Premier League games on Match of the Day - Saturday, 30 September from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.