Huddersfield head coach David Wagner says it is a shame their 4-0 defeat at home against Tottenham was "over before it started" after they conceded three goals in the first 23 minutes.

MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield Town 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur

Watch all Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, Saturday 30 September, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.