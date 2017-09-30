BBC Sport - Huddersfield 0-4 Tottenham: David Wagner says Spurs game was over before it started
Spurs game was over before it started - Wagner
Huddersfield head coach David Wagner says it is a shame their 4-0 defeat at home against Tottenham was "over before it started" after they conceded three goals in the first 23 minutes.
MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield Town 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur
