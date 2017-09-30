Partick Thistle: 'Well defeat was worst display of season says Alan Archibald

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald felt his side failed to defend properly against Motherwell

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald described his side's defeat to Motherwell as the team's worst performance of the season.

The visitors lost 3-0 at Fir Park, and did not register a shot on target as they continued their run of failing to win a league game this season.

"It probably was [Partick's worst performance of the season]," Archibald said.

"We didn't cause them any problems, we didn't work their goalkeeper."

Partick were one goal behind by half-time, thanks to Peter Hartley's close-range finish, but Motherwell raised their intensity after the break and struck again through Craig Tanner and Ryan Bowman to secure the victory.

The visitors' defeat leaves them second bottom of the Premiership, only ahead of Kilmarnock on goal difference.

'There's pressure every week'

"We started poorly," Archibald said. "We knew what was coming, the style of their play and their good players. We didn't stop it, then lost a poor first goal.

"A lot of our play we played into their hands, which was disappointing when we've been really positive in our last four or five outings.

"It was basic stuff, clear your lines, and the corner typified that at the end when they picked up the ball three times [then Bowman's] goal typified our whole performance.

"There's pressure every week, with every game you take on. It doesn't change that, but the next home game against Kilmarnock is massive."

Motherwell manager Steve Robinson was pleased that his side's goals were spread around the team

Motherwell manager Steve Robinson described the win as his side's "most important result of the season" and praised the players for showing that there is more to their side than the goals of top scorer Louis Moult.

"We showed we are a good team," Robinson said. "Moulty was excellent, his holdup play was as good as it's been for us. But we have got other players as well.

"People say it's a one-man team, but it isn't: Louis would be the first to recognise that. Three different scorers, and we're happy with that.

"We thought [Tanner] might be able to find little pockets in behind and he did. He got better as the game went on."