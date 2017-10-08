League One
Gillingham0Portsmouth0

Gillingham v Portsmouth

Line-ups

Gillingham

  • 13Holy
  • 25O'Mara
  • 5Ehmer
  • 19Nugent
  • 12Ogilvie
  • 14Parker
  • 16Bingham
  • 8Hessenthaler
  • 11Martin
  • 28Clare
  • 10Wilkinson

Substitutes

  • 7Wagstaff
  • 20Oldaker
  • 21List
  • 23Simpson
  • 26Arnold
  • 27Nash
  • 31Tucker

Portsmouth

  • 1McGee
  • 20Thompson
  • 5Clarke
  • 9Hawkins
  • 17Donohue
  • 7O'Keefe
  • 33Close
  • 18Lowe
  • 23Bennett
  • 11Kennedy
  • 14Main

Substitutes

  • 4Rose
  • 22Naismith
  • 25Talbot
  • 26Evans
  • 32Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 35Bass
  • 38Haunstrup
Referee:
Chris Sarginson

Live Text

Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Josh Parker (Gillingham).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury129301881030
2Wigan129122271528
3Bradford128222213926
4Rotherham127052213921
5Peterborough116232217520
6Charlton116231915420
7Blackburn10613158719
8Scunthorpe12543127519
9Fleetwood116142019119
10Oxford Utd125342114718
11Blackpool115331613318
12Bristol Rovers126062323018
13MK Dons125251215-317
14Southend124441722-516
15Portsmouth124351514115
16Walsall123541621-514
17Doncaster123361515012
18Rochdale122551014-411
19Oldham113171726-910
20Bury112361217-59
21Wimbledon12237514-99
22Gillingham12156615-98
23Northampton12228822-148
24Plymouth12129821-135
