Match ends, Arsenal Women 1, Bristol City WFC 1.
Arsenal Women 1-1 Bristol City Women
-
- From the section Women's Football
Arsenal's frustrating start to the Women's Super League One season continued as they were held to a draw at home by improving Bristol City.
The visitors took a surprise lead when 17-year-old Lauren Hemp curled in expertly in the first half.
The Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk put Arsenal back on terms after the break, and both sides struck the bar.
The Gunners created chances but were ultimately frustrated as they slipped further behind their title rivals.
Having been beaten 5-2 at title rivals Manchester City last time out, Sunday's draw left Arsenal five points off leaders Chelsea and City after their first three matches of the season.
Such a deficit is a significant early blow to the Gunners' hopes of a first league title since 2012, in what is only an 18-game season.
For Bristol City, who lost 6-0 at Chelsea just two weeks previously and 5-0 at home to Arsenal in the Spring Series earlier in 2017, their organised performances have seen them pick up four points from their past two games.
The Vixens could have won it in the second half, but Scotland international Chloe Arthur's powerful left-footed drive hit the bar.
Earlier, Jordan Nobbs had also hit the frame of the goal for Arsenal, and the Gunners missed late chances through Jodie Taylor and Vivianne Miedema.
You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
- 1van Veenendaal
- 25Samuelsson
- 19Rose
- 5Henning
- 3MitchellSubstituted forTaylorat 79'minutes
- 6Williamson
- 8Nobbs
- 9CarterSubstituted forMeadat 66'minutes
- 21van de Donk
- 17O'ReillySubstituted forEvansat 53'minutes
- 11Miedema
Substitutes
- 2Scott
- 13Moorhouse
- 14Taylor
- 16Quinn
- 18Evans
- 22James
- 23Mead
Bristol City Women
- 22Baggaley
- 3BrownBooked at 70mins
- 6Kerkdijk
- 21Turner
- 12Allen
- 8HumphreySubstituted forFergussonat 85'minutes
- 20BiesmansBooked at 90mins
- 2Dykes
- 7Arthur
- 11Hemp
- 16Estcourt
Substitutes
- 5Van De Putte
- 10Fergusson
- 17Woodham
- 18Wilson
- 19Wilson
- Referee:
- Sarah Garratt
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home11
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 1, Bristol City WFC 1.
Offside, Arsenal Women. Vivianne Miedema tries a through ball, but Jodie Taylor is caught offside.
Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women).
Millie Turner (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Julie Biesmans (Bristol City WFC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Julie Biesmans (Bristol City WFC).
Attempt missed. Jodie Taylor (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Josephine Henning (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Offside, Arsenal Women. Daniëlle van de Donk tries a through ball, but Beth Mead is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Olivia Fergusson replaces Carla Humphrey.
Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Flo Allen.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Jodie Taylor replaces Emma Mitchell.
Offside, Arsenal Women. Daniëlle van de Donk tries a through ball, but Beth Mead is caught offside.
Offside, Arsenal Women. Leah Williamson tries a through ball, but Vivianne Miedema is caught offside.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Frankie Brown.
Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Frankie Brown (Bristol City WFC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josephine Henning (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Frankie Brown (Bristol City WFC).
Attempt saved. Chloe Arthur (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Lisa Evans (Arsenal Women) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Beth Mead with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Beth Mead replaces Danielle Carter.
Attempt saved. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jessica Samuelsson.
Attempt saved. Millie Turner (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Sari van Veenendaal.
Attempt saved. Flo Allen (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Loren Dykes with a cross.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Julie Biesmans.
Danielle Carter (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Frankie Brown (Bristol City WFC).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Lisa Evans replaces Heather O'Reilly.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 1, Bristol City WFC 1. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leah Williamson.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Millie Turner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Arsenal Women 0, Bristol City WFC 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Arsenal Women 0, Bristol City WFC 1.
Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Estcourt (Bristol City WFC).
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Frankie Brown.