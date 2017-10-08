Yeovil Town Ladies v Sunderland Ladies

Match ends, Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Sunderland Ladies 1.
Line-ups
Yeovil Town Ladies
- 1Walsh
- 16Jackson
- 2Evans
- 5Cousins
- 20Lloyd
- 28Aldridge
- 9HeathersonSubstituted forEvansat 66'minutes
- 8JonesBooked at 45mins
- 4CursonSubstituted forPuseyat 83'minutes
- 11LawrenceSubstituted forMeltonat 72'minutes
- 6Green
Substitutes
- 3Burridge
- 7Sawyer
- 10Melton
- 13O'Sullivan
- 14Miles
- 18Pusey
- 27Evans
Sunderland Ladies
- 31Preuss
- 4Stewart
- 6Williams
- 14Sharp
- 11WyneBooked at 48minsSubstituted forKorenat 59'minutes
- 8Lipka
- 20BruinenbergBooked at 39minsSubstituted forLambertat 88'minutes
- 5Sjoman
- 37Staniforth
- 17Joice
- 7RamshawSubstituted forBrownat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Laws
- 2Brown
- 9Koren
- 12Dodds
- 18Lambert
- Referee:
- Richard Hulme
- Attendance:
- 348
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Sunderland Ladies 1.
Attempt saved. Kayleigh Green (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Bow Jackson (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Mollie Lambert replaces Dominique Bruinenberg.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Ella Pusey replaces Ellen Curson.
Foul by Bow Jackson (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Chloe Melton replaces Nadia Lawrence.
Corner, Yeovil Town Ladies. Conceded by Hayley Sharp.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Danielle Brown replaces Keira Ramshaw.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Georgia Evans replaces Ann-Marie Heatherson.
Attempt missed. Simona Koren (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Simona Koren replaces Zaneta Wyne.
Attempt missed. Gemma Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Delay in match Chloe Lloyd (Yeovil Town Ladies) because of an injury.
Chloe Lloyd (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies).
(Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies).
Jessie Jones (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies).
Attempt missed. Kayleigh Green (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Booking
Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kayleigh Green (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies).
Foul by Nadia Lawrence (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Sunderland Ladies 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Sunderland Ladies 1.
Booking
Jessie Jones (Yeovil Town Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jessie Jones (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Kasia Lipka (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kayleigh Green (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Ellie Stewart (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jessie Jones (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.
