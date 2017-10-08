Women's Super League 1
Yeovil Town Ladies0Sunderland Ladies1

Yeovil Town Ladies v Sunderland Ladies

Line-ups

Yeovil Town Ladies

  • 1Walsh
  • 16Jackson
  • 2Evans
  • 5Cousins
  • 20Lloyd
  • 28Aldridge
  • 9HeathersonSubstituted forEvansat 66'minutes
  • 8JonesBooked at 45mins
  • 4CursonSubstituted forPuseyat 83'minutes
  • 11LawrenceSubstituted forMeltonat 72'minutes
  • 6Green

Substitutes

  • 3Burridge
  • 7Sawyer
  • 10Melton
  • 13O'Sullivan
  • 14Miles
  • 18Pusey
  • 27Evans

Sunderland Ladies

  • 31Preuss
  • 4Stewart
  • 6Williams
  • 14Sharp
  • 11WyneBooked at 48minsSubstituted forKorenat 59'minutes
  • 8Lipka
  • 20BruinenbergBooked at 39minsSubstituted forLambertat 88'minutes
  • 5Sjoman
  • 37Staniforth
  • 17Joice
  • 7RamshawSubstituted forBrownat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Laws
  • 2Brown
  • 9Koren
  • 12Dodds
  • 18Lambert
Referee:
Richard Hulme
Attendance:
348

Match Stats

Home TeamYeovil Town LadiesAway TeamSunderland Ladies
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Sunderland Ladies 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Sunderland Ladies 1.

Attempt saved. Kayleigh Green (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Bow Jackson (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Mollie Lambert replaces Dominique Bruinenberg.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Ella Pusey replaces Ellen Curson.

Foul by Bow Jackson (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Chloe Melton replaces Nadia Lawrence.

Corner, Yeovil Town Ladies. Conceded by Hayley Sharp.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Danielle Brown replaces Keira Ramshaw.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Georgia Evans replaces Ann-Marie Heatherson.

Attempt missed. Simona Koren (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Simona Koren replaces Zaneta Wyne.

Attempt missed. Gemma Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Delay in match Chloe Lloyd (Yeovil Town Ladies) because of an injury.

Chloe Lloyd (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies).

(Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies).

Jessie Jones (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies).

Attempt missed. Kayleigh Green (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Booking

Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kayleigh Green (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies).

Foul by Nadia Lawrence (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Sunderland Ladies 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Sunderland Ladies 1.

Booking

Jessie Jones (Yeovil Town Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jessie Jones (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Kasia Lipka (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kayleigh Green (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Ellie Stewart (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jessie Jones (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.

Report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies3300130139
2Man City Women330012489
3Sunderland Ladies320126-46
4Reading Women31115324
5B'ham City Ladies31116604
6Arsenal Women311168-24
7Bristol City Women311127-54
8Liverpool Ladies310224-23
9Everton Ladies300337-40
10Yeovil Town Ladies300306-60
View full Women's Super League 1 table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC