Spanish La Liga
Barcelona2Las Palmas0

Catalan referendum: Barcelona v Las Palmas behind closed doors

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi is used to playing in front of packed stands at the Nou Camp

Barcelona's home match with Las Palmas is taking place behind closed doors, amid clashes occurring around Catalonia's independence referendum.

The Spanish government has pledged to stop a poll that was declared illegal by the country's constitutional court.

Barcelona said in a statement before the 15:15 BST kick-off it "condemns the events which have taken place".

The club added Sunday's match went ahead only after Spanish league chiefs refused to postpone it.

Police have used batons and fired rubber bullets during pro-referendum protests in Barcelona, the regional capital.

Catalan emergency services say at least 460 people have been injured.

Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said police had "acted with professionalism and in a proportionate way".

League leaders Barcelona have made a perfect start to the season with six wins in six games, while Las Palmas are 17th in the table.

line

Police storm Catalan referendum polling station and take away ballots

Analysis - 'There's bound to be anger'

Andy West, Spanish football journalist at the Nou Camp

Strange, strange, strange.

Sitting inside the stadium it's disconcerting to hear the whistles and jeers of fans who had been waiting patiently to be let inside.

Ten minutes before kick off, those fans were finally told the game was being played behind closed doors. Hopefully they can be dispersed safely but there's bound to be a lot of anger among people who paid good money for tickets.

Fans outside the Nou Camp
An official announcement was not made to confirm the game would be played behind closed doors until 25 minutes before kick-off
Fans outside the Nou Camp
Fans had travelled from far and wide to watch the La Liga match
Police at the Nou Camp
There was plenty of security - but no fans - as kick-off approached
Nou Camp
Vast swathes of empty seats at the Nou Camp greeted the players as they shook hands before kick-off

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20Sergi
  • 3PiquéBooked at 35mins
  • 14Mascherano
  • 18AlbaBooked at 45mins
  • 22VidalSubstituted forIniestaat 45'minutes
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 45mins
  • 15PaulinhoBooked at 33minsSubstituted forRakiticat 45'minutes
  • 6D Suárez
  • 10Messi
  • 9L SuárezBooked at 51mins

Substitutes

  • 2Cabral Semedo
  • 4Rakitic
  • 8Iniesta
  • 13Cillessen
  • 16Deulofeu
  • 21André Gomes
  • 23Umtiti

Las Palmas

  • 13Chichizola
  • 12Rocha Machado
  • 3Lemos
  • 22Navarro JiménezBooked at 59mins
  • 15Herrera
  • 14Santana
  • 25Aquilani
  • 10Tannane
  • 21Viera
  • 24Domínguez
  • 9Calleri

Substitutes

  • 1Lizoain
  • 2Simón
  • 4Gómez
  • 5García
  • 16Artiles
  • 18Castellano Betancor
  • 19Toledo
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamLas Palmas
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home16
Away8
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 2, Las Palmas 0. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Denis Suárez.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Mauricio Lemos.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Ximo Navarro.

Hernán Santana (Las Palmas) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrés Iniesta.

Foul by Alberto Aquilani (Las Palmas).

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Viera (Las Palmas) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alberto Aquilani.

Booking

Ximo Navarro (Las Palmas) is shown the yellow card.

Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

Foul by Hernán Santana (Las Palmas).

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luis Suárez.

Attempt missed. Mauricio Lemos (Las Palmas) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Jonathan Viera (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).

Booking

Luis Suárez (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

Luis Suárez (Barcelona) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Attempt missed. Oussama Tannane (Las Palmas) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Viera.

Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Denis Suárez.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 1, Las Palmas 0. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Leandro Chichizola.

Attempt saved. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Tana (Las Palmas).

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).

Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Mauricio Lemos (Las Palmas).

Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Barcelona 0, Las Palmas 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta replaces Aleix Vidal.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces Paulinho.

Booking

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

Half Time

First Half ends, Barcelona 0, Las Palmas 0.

Booking

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) because of an injury.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona77002121921
2Sevilla751193616
3Atl Madrid7430124815
4Real Betis74121411313
5Valencia6330125712
6Real Madrid6321116511
7Leganés732253211
8Real Sociedad73131717010
9Levante7232810-29
10Celta Vigo7223131128
11Getafe72239728
12Ath Bilbao62227618
13Espanyol622279-28
14Villarreal621369-37
15Deportivo La Coruña7214916-77
16Girona7133611-56
17Las Palmas7205511-66
18Eibar6204314-116
19Alavés7106310-73
20Malaga7016416-121
