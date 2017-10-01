Goal! Barcelona 2, Las Palmas 0. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Denis Suárez.
Catalan referendum: Barcelona v Las Palmas behind closed doors
Barcelona's home match with Las Palmas is taking place behind closed doors, amid clashes occurring around Catalonia's independence referendum.
The Spanish government has pledged to stop a poll that was declared illegal by the country's constitutional court.
Barcelona said in a statement before the 15:15 BST kick-off it "condemns the events which have taken place".
The club added Sunday's match went ahead only after Spanish league chiefs refused to postpone it.
Police have used batons and fired rubber bullets during pro-referendum protests in Barcelona, the regional capital.
Catalan emergency services say at least 460 people have been injured.
Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said police had "acted with professionalism and in a proportionate way".
League leaders Barcelona have made a perfect start to the season with six wins in six games, while Las Palmas are 17th in the table.
Analysis - 'There's bound to be anger'
Andy West, Spanish football journalist at the Nou Camp
Strange, strange, strange.
Sitting inside the stadium it's disconcerting to hear the whistles and jeers of fans who had been waiting patiently to be let inside.
Ten minutes before kick off, those fans were finally told the game was being played behind closed doors. Hopefully they can be dispersed safely but there's bound to be a lot of anger among people who paid good money for tickets.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Sergi
- 3PiquéBooked at 35mins
- 14Mascherano
- 18AlbaBooked at 45mins
- 22VidalSubstituted forIniestaat 45'minutes
- 5BusquetsBooked at 45mins
- 15PaulinhoBooked at 33minsSubstituted forRakiticat 45'minutes
- 6D Suárez
- 10Messi
- 9L SuárezBooked at 51mins
Substitutes
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 4Rakitic
- 8Iniesta
- 13Cillessen
- 16Deulofeu
- 21André Gomes
- 23Umtiti
Las Palmas
- 13Chichizola
- 12Rocha Machado
- 3Lemos
- 22Navarro JiménezBooked at 59mins
- 15Herrera
- 14Santana
- 25Aquilani
- 10Tannane
- 21Viera
- 24Domínguez
- 9Calleri
Substitutes
- 1Lizoain
- 2Simón
- 4Gómez
- 5García
- 16Artiles
- 18Castellano Betancor
- 19Toledo
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Goal!
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Mauricio Lemos.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Ximo Navarro.
Hernán Santana (Las Palmas) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrés Iniesta.
Foul by Alberto Aquilani (Las Palmas).
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Viera (Las Palmas) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alberto Aquilani.
Booking
Ximo Navarro (Las Palmas) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Foul by Hernán Santana (Las Palmas).
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Attempt missed. Mauricio Lemos (Las Palmas) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Jonathan Viera (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Booking
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt missed. Oussama Tannane (Las Palmas) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Viera.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Denis Suárez.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 1, Las Palmas 0. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Leandro Chichizola.
Attempt saved. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Tana (Las Palmas).
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).
Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Mauricio Lemos (Las Palmas).
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Barcelona 0, Las Palmas 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta replaces Aleix Vidal.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces Paulinho.
Booking
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Half Time
First Half ends, Barcelona 0, Las Palmas 0.
Booking
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) because of an injury.