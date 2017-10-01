Kilmarnock manager Lee McCulloch leaves club by mutual consent

Lee McCulloch was interim manager at Kilmarnock at the tail end of last season and was appointed manager in the summer

Manager Lee McCulloch has left Kilmarnock by mutual consent with the Ayrshire team bottom of the Scottish Premiership after eight games.

Killie have yet to win a league match this term, having registered three draws and five defeats.

The 39-year-old former Motherwell, Wigan and Rangers player became interim manager at Rugby Park when Lee Clark left for Bury in February.

He kept the team in the league and was appointed manager in the summer.

McCulloch's assistant, Peter Leven, has also departed the club.

A statement on the club website read: "Lee and Peter would like to thank the directors, players, staff and supporters for their assistance during their time at the club.

"Everyone at Kilmarnock FC thanks Lee and Peter for their hard work and dedication during their time with the club and we wish both all the best for the future."

Killie's season began with progression from their League Cup group, beating lower league Clyde, Annan and Dumbarton but losing to rivals Ayr United. Celtic knocked them out of the competition in the second round with a 5-0 win at the beginning of August.

Their latest league defeat came on Saturday when they lost 2-0 at home to Ross County, who were playing their first match under new manager Owen Coyle.

The home support made their displeasure heard at various points in the match, and afterwards McCulloch revealed he was unhappy with the efforts of his players.

"I've told the players I feel really let down by their application in the first half," he told the BBC.

"That was pretty bad. The truth has been told in the dressing room. It wasn't pretty for the fans.

"The fans are entitled [to boo]. With that first-half performance, the fans were pretty kind, to be honest."