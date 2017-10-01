LFP to investigate barrier failure at Amiens v Lille

LFP general manager Didier Quillot (left) and president Nathalie Boy de la Tour (far right) visited the injured in hospital

The French football league (LFP) will investigate the failure of a barrier at Amiens' Stade de la Licorne during the match against Lille.

Twenty nine away supporters were hurt as they celebrated the game's opening goal in Saturday evening's match.

Amiens president Bernard Joannin said only one fan, who is waiting to see a psychologist, is still hospital.

Joannin also apologised for his initial comments after the incident that seemed to blame Lille fans.

The photos of the incident's aftermath were captured on social media

"I wanted to say how dangerous it can be when supporters charge en masse in a matter of seconds towards a barrier and that they are also putting themselves in danger," he said.

"But I expressed myself poorly and I want to apologise with sincerity to the supporters of Lille."

Amiens public prosecutor is already reviewing the case. LFP's own investigation will begin on Thursday.

The match was abandoned.