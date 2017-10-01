Equatorial Guinea and Morocco submit bids to host 2018 CHAN

Kenya lost the rights to stage the 2018 African Nations Championship for failing to meet Caf's requirements

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has confirmed that two countries, Equatorial Guinea and Morocco, have submitted bids to host the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Morocco confirmed their bid on Saturday, with Equatorial Guinea - who staged the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations - the only other country to submit a bid before the deadline passed.

Caf are looking for new hosts to replace Kenya who lost the rights after failing to meet the African football body's requirements.

The successful bid will be announced next weekend.

The biennial tournament is for locally-based players only.

It is set to be staged from 12 January to 4 February 2018.