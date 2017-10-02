Scotland: Adam Nemec says Slovakia won't be fazed by hostile Hampden atmosphere

Slovakia striker Adam Nemec has scored three times in the World Cup qualifying campaign

Slovakia striker Adam Nemec insists he and his team-mates will relish playing in the white-hot atmosphere of Hampden Park on Thursday.

Scotland will host the Slovakians in what is now the key fixture of the campaign for both nations.

Nemec wants to avoid a nervy final game when they host Malta and the Scots go to fellow play-off rivals Slovenia.

"It will not be easy, it's a beautiful stadium, a fantastic backdrop," Nemec told the Slovakian FA website.

"I like these matches. It is better to play in front of such a backdrop, even if they are, in this case, on the home side of Scotland.

"But in a good atmosphere the players will certainly enjoy the game."

Nemec - who scored the third goal in Jan Kozak's side's victory over the Scots in Trnava a year ago - has struck three times in the campaign so far.

Slovakia's Robert Mak scored twice in the 3-0 defeat of Scotland 12 months ago

He would be the outright top scorer in Group F had his late effort against the Slovenians in Ljubljana last month not been classed as an own goal by Uefa.

While Scotland have their fate in their own hands, Nemec knows the same applies for his side and believes it will be the visitors who will be celebrating on Glasgow's south side.

"Both teams will land on the pitch with the wish to win," he said.

"At this moment we have it in our own hands and I believe we will succeed in the decisive match of qualification.

"It would mean not looking at the other games and paving the way for the play-offs."

Slovakia midfielder Marek Hamsik scored his 114th goal for Napoli against Cagliari at the weekend

Nemec has proved to be something of a talisman for Slovakia throughout the group, and has finally scored his first goal of the season for his club Dinamo Bucharest.

He will be joined in the line-up at Hampden by star man Marek Hamsik, the Manchester United target who moved to within one goal of Diego Maradona's Napoli scoring record of 115 when he scored against Cagliari on Sunday.

And it comes after an impressive showing at Wembley when they ultimately lost despite leading early on thanks to a goal by Celta Vigo's Stanislav Labotka.

"The bad result at Wembley, especially looking at the first half, if we did not concede a goal and kept the lead, it could have a different course," Nemec continued.

"It's past, the fight with the English is behind us and we need to concentrate on what's waiting for us in the coming days."