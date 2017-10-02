Chris Gunter: Reading defender beats Gareth Bale to Wales player of year award

From the section

Chris Gunter was Gareth Bale's team-mate at Tottenham Hotspur between 2008 and 2009

Reading defender Chris Gunter has been named 2017 Wales Player of the Year, ending Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale's four-year run of success.

Bale was named players' player of the year, with Stoke midfielder Joe Allen the fans' player of the year.

Laura O'Sullivan was named women's player of the year, with Angharad James the players' player, and Jess Fishlock fans' player of the year.

Ben Woodburn and Peyton Vincze were named young players of the year.

Elsewhere at the Football Association of Wales annual awards in the Vale of Glamorgan, former striker Ian Rush was presented with a special accolade.

Newtown's Craig Williams was named the Welsh Premier League clubman of the year.

Reading midfielder David Edwards won the media choice award.

Wales midfielder Angharad James joined Everton from Yeovil Town in 2017

2017 Football Association of Wales award winners

Men's awards

Player of the year: Chris Gunter

Fans' player of the year: Joe Allen

Young player of the year: Ben Woodburn

Media choice award: David Edwards

Players' player of the year: Gareth Bale

FAW special award: Ian Rush

Welsh Premier League clubman of the year: Craig Williams - Newtown AFC

Women's awards

Player of the year: Laura O'Sullivan

Young player of the year: Peyton Vincze

Players' player of the year: Angharad James

Fans' player of the year: Jess Fishlock