Tomi Adeloye: Hartlepool United sign striker after successful trial
Hartlepool United have signed striker Tomi Adeloye on undisclosed terms after a successful trial spell.
The 21-year-old has been training with Pools and, along with scoring a hat-trick in a friendly against Bradford City, impressed boss Craig Harrison.
Adeloye spent time with Charlton and Millwall before joining Stoke City, for whom he played under-23 football but never made a first-team appearance.
He has also played in non-league, most recently at St Albans.