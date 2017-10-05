Liechtenstein U21 v Wales U21

Euro U21 Qualifying
Venue: Sportpark Eschen-Mauren

Cian Harries
Cian Harries (L) has played for Swansea City U21 in the Football League Trophy this season
2019 Under-21 Uefa European Championship: Liechtenstein v Wales
Venue: Sportpark Eschen-Mauren, Eschen Date: Thursday, 5 October Kick-off: 16:30 BST
Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Wales Under-21 manager Robert Page has added Cian Harries and Rabbi Matondo to his squad for the 2019 Uefa European Championship qualifier away to Liechtenstein on 5 October.

Swansea City defender Harries replaces the suspended Chris Mepham.

Manchester City striker Matondo is handed his first U21 call-up.

Page's side kicked off the campaign with a 3-0 victory over Switzerland on 1 September, before a 2-0 defeat against Portugal four days later.

"Liechtenstein have not had the best of starts but you can't take anything for granted at this level," Page said.

"We couldn't have asked for a tougher start with two games away from home against the top two seeds.

"This is a different test to the two we've had so far and we might have to be patient in our build-up play.

"But we've got the players to hurt people at this level now. Three of the front four scored against Switzerland and you can't ask for more than that as a coach."

Wales U21 squad:

Goalkeepers: Luke Pilling (Tranmere Rovers), Owen Evans (Wigan Athletic); Defenders: Cola Dasilva (Chelsea), Cameron Coxe (Cardiff City), Cian Harries (Swansea City), Regan Poole (Manchester United - loan Northampton Town), Aron Davies (Fulham), Rhys Abbruzzese (Cardiff City), Joe Rodon (Swansea City); Midfielders: Matthew Smith (Manchester City), Nathan Broadhead (Everton), Jack Evans (Swansea City), Mark Harris (Cardiff City); Forwards: Tyler Roberts (West Bromwich Albion), George Thomas (Leicester City), Daniel James (Swansea City), Rabbi Matondo (Manchester City), Liam Cullen (Swansea City).

  Liechtenstein U21Liechtenstein U2117:30Wales U21Wales U21
