Euro U21 Qualifying
Andorra U210England U211

Andorra U21 0-1 England U21

Dominic Solanke and Tom Davies in action for England Under-21s against Andorra Under-21s
Dominic Solanke (centre) and Tom Davies have both played in the Premier League this season

England Under-21s maintained their unbeaten start to their European Under-21 Championship qualifying campaign with a win in Andorra.

Everton's Tom Davies scored the only goal, heading in a Kyle Walker-Peters' cross, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin later had an effort ruled out for offside.

Aidy Boothroyd's side are top of Group Four with 10 points from four matches.

Only the group winners are guaranteed to play in the tournament in Italy and San Marino in June 2019.

In the other results in Group Four, Scotland won 2-0 in Latvia thanks to goals from West Brom's Oliver Burke and Swansea's Oliver McBurnie.

Justin Kluivert, son of former Barcelona and Newcastle striker Patrick, scored for the Netherlands in their 1-1 away draw in the Ukraine.

Europe Qualifying Group Four
TeamPGDPts
1 England U21s4610
2 Scotland U21s326
3 Netherlands U21s415
4 Ukraine U21s365
5 Latvia U21s5-82
6 Andorra U21s3-71

Line-ups

Andorra U21

  • 13Pires
  • 5De PablosSubstituted forDel Castilloat 86'minutes
  • 19Viladot
  • 15AlavedraBooked at 90mins
  • 3Pomares
  • 2Cervos
  • 4BovéSubstituted forGutierrezat 84'minutes
  • 14Grau Samper
  • 6Villagrasa
  • 17FernandezSubstituted forNazzaro Alvarezat 75'minutes
  • 9Sánchez Alburquerque

Substitutes

  • 1Silverio Pinto
  • 8Ibarz
  • 10Nazzaro Alvarez
  • 18Del Castillo
  • 20Armada
  • 21Gutierrez
  • 22Tizón

England U21

  • 1Gunn
  • 2Kenny
  • 17Worrall
  • 20Tomori
  • 3Walker-Peters
  • 18Maitland-NilesBooked at 64minsSubstituted forL Cookat 76'minutes
  • 16Davies
  • 15Dowell
  • 12Lookman
  • 23HarrisonSubstituted forGrayat 70'minutes
  • 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forSolankeat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4L Cook
  • 5Gomez
  • 7Gray
  • 10Solanke
  • 11Abraham
  • 13Woodman
  • 21Alexander-Arnold
Referee:
Anastasios Papapetrou

Live Text

Match ends, Andorra U21 0, England U21 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Andorra U21 0, England U21 1.

Booking

Albert Alavedra (Andorra U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Andorra U21. Miguel Del Castillo replaces Eric De Pablos.

Substitution

Substitution, Andorra U21. Sandro replaces Claudi Bové because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, England U21. Dominic Solanke replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Substitution

Substitution, England U21. Lewis Cook replaces Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Substitution

Substitution, Andorra U21. Roger Nazzaro replaces Ricard Fernandez.

Substitution

Substitution, England U21. Demarai Gray replaces Jack Harrison.

Booking

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Andorra U21 0, England U21 1. Tom Davies (England U21) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters with a cross.

Second Half

Second Half begins Andorra U21 0, England U21 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Andorra U21 0, England U21 0.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece U2144001411312
2Croatia U21330010289
3Belarus U2152126607
4Moldova U215104413-93
5Czech Rep U21201126-41
6San Marino U21300308-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland U2143017439
2Spain U2122005146
3Slovakia U21420247-36
4Albania U2141213305
5Iceland U2131114314
6Estonia U21501449-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2144001921712
2Poland U2132108357
3Faroe Islands U21411248-44
4Lithuania U21310238-53
5Finland U21302149-52
6Georgia U213003311-80

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U21431082610
2Scotland U2132015326
3Ukraine U2131208265
4Netherlands U2141215415
5Latvia U21502319-82
6Andorra U21301207-71

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland U21431081710
2Germany U2132018446
3Kosovo U2142026426
4Norway U21512257-25
5Israel U21311135-24
6Azerbaijan U213003312-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2142205238
2Sweden U2132108267
3Cyprus U21420258-36
4Hungary U2121102114
5Turkey U21302112-12
6Malta U21400439-60

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia U2133009279
2Russia U2142116337
3Armenia U21521248-47
4Austria U2132018176
5Gibraltar U216105114-133
6Macedonia U2131023303

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania U21431082610
2Switzerland U21521246-27
3Bosnia and Herzegovina U21420210556
4Wales U2132016336
5Portugal U2121013303
6Liechtenstein U214004113-120

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2133009459
2Slovenia U2132107347
3Kazakhstan U21513179-26
4Luxembourg U21511369-34
5Bulgaria U21302134-12
6Montenegro U21301236-31
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

