Match ends, Andorra U21 0, England U21 1.
Andorra U21 0-1 England U21
-
England Under-21s maintained their unbeaten start to their European Under-21 Championship qualifying campaign with a win in Andorra.
Everton's Tom Davies scored the only goal, heading in a Kyle Walker-Peters' cross, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin later had an effort ruled out for offside.
Aidy Boothroyd's side are top of Group Four with 10 points from four matches.
Only the group winners are guaranteed to play in the tournament in Italy and San Marino in June 2019.
In the other results in Group Four, Scotland won 2-0 in Latvia thanks to goals from West Brom's Oliver Burke and Swansea's Oliver McBurnie.
Justin Kluivert, son of former Barcelona and Newcastle striker Patrick, scored for the Netherlands in their 1-1 away draw in the Ukraine.
|Europe Qualifying Group Four
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1 England U21s
|4
|6
|10
|2 Scotland U21s
|3
|2
|6
|3 Netherlands U21s
|4
|1
|5
|4 Ukraine U21s
|3
|6
|5
|5 Latvia U21s
|5
|-8
|2
|6 Andorra U21s
|3
|-7
|1
Line-ups
Andorra U21
- 13Pires
- 5De PablosSubstituted forDel Castilloat 86'minutes
- 19Viladot
- 15AlavedraBooked at 90mins
- 3Pomares
- 2Cervos
- 4BovéSubstituted forGutierrezat 84'minutes
- 14Grau Samper
- 6Villagrasa
- 17FernandezSubstituted forNazzaro Alvarezat 75'minutes
- 9Sánchez Alburquerque
Substitutes
- 1Silverio Pinto
- 8Ibarz
- 10Nazzaro Alvarez
- 18Del Castillo
- 20Armada
- 21Gutierrez
- 22Tizón
England U21
- 1Gunn
- 2Kenny
- 17Worrall
- 20Tomori
- 3Walker-Peters
- 18Maitland-NilesBooked at 64minsSubstituted forL Cookat 76'minutes
- 16Davies
- 15Dowell
- 12Lookman
- 23HarrisonSubstituted forGrayat 70'minutes
- 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forSolankeat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 4L Cook
- 5Gomez
- 7Gray
- 10Solanke
- 11Abraham
- 13Woodman
- 21Alexander-Arnold
- Referee:
- Anastasios Papapetrou
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Andorra U21 0, England U21 1.
Booking
Albert Alavedra (Andorra U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra U21. Miguel Del Castillo replaces Eric De Pablos.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra U21. Sandro replaces Claudi Bové because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Dominic Solanke replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Lewis Cook replaces Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra U21. Roger Nazzaro replaces Ricard Fernandez.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Demarai Gray replaces Jack Harrison.
Booking
Ainsley Maitland-Niles (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Andorra U21 0, England U21 1. Tom Davies (England U21) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters with a cross.
Second Half
Second Half begins Andorra U21 0, England U21 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Andorra U21 0, England U21 0.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.