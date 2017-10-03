World Cup Qualifying - European - Group D
R. of Ireland19:45Moldova
Venue: Aviva Stadium

World Cup 2018: Striker Long sits out Republic training

Striker Shane Long was a spectator at the Republic of Ireland's training session on Tuesday
Southampton striker Shane Long was the only player to sit out Republic of Ireland training on Tuesday as he recovers from a dead leg.

Long had also missed Monday's session, but manager Martin O'Neill expects the 30-year-old key forward to be fit for Friday's World Cup game with Moldova.

Everton midfielder James McCarthy is thought to have an outside of playing.

The Irish need to win at home and then beat Wales away three days later to have a chance of making the play-offs.

Long had started the last three games for Southampton.

However McCarthy, 26, has yet to play for Everton this season because of a knee injury, and has previously angered Toffees boss Ronald Koeman by aggravating groin and hamstring problems while with the Republic.

O'Neill's assistant Keane said: "James seems to be getting a lot of injuries at Everton, so I don't think we have anything to worry about in terms of how much we push James.

Media playback is not supported on this device

'If you're worried about injury, play chess' - Roy Keane

"The medical staff are overseeing all of it and are in contact with Everton and all their scientists. I think they have more scientists involved now than there needs to be."

The Republic are already without the suspended Robbie Brady and James McClean, and injured Jonathan Walters, for the Moldovan game at the Aviva.

Walters' injury and Kevin Doyle's retirement have seen O'Neill turn to untried trio Scott Hogan, Sean Maguire and Aiden O'Brien, in the process handing Salford-born Manchester United fan Hogan the chance to work with his idol Keane.

Asked about the frontman's admission that he was "star-struck" when he met the former United skipper on the flight to Dublin, Keane replied: "Listen, that will soon change.

"After a week working with me, that will soon change. He will wish I had never met him. That's what most people say after a week.

"No, it's nice to have him in and involved. The fact that he is a United fan is irrelevant. He's now an Irish player and we are glad to have him on board."

