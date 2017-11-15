Price of Football: Full results 2017

The annual BBC Price of Football study is the biggest of its type in Europe, gathering season and matchday ticket prices from clubs across 13 divisions in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as some of the biggest leagues on the continent.

This year we have analysed over 2000 ticket prices in 10 categories - cheapest and most expensive matchday ticket (on the gate and online), cheapest away ticket and most expensive away ticket, cheapest season ticket and most expensive season ticket, and for the first time this year, young adult season ticket and matchday prices.

The study also looks at how much clubs in the UK charge for pies, programmes, shirts and a cup of tea.

You can see the results of that data below and also see the full list of young adult prices we collated here.

Premier League 2017-18

Cheapest season ticket Dearest season ticket Cheapest single ticket Dearest single ticket Programme Pie Tea Cheapest adult away Dearest adult away Adult shirt Junior shirt Arsenal £891* £1768.50* £26 £95.50 £3.50 £3.90 £2.50 £26 £30 £55 £45 Bournemouth £550 £760 £32 £45 £3.50 £3.50 £2 £30 £30 £45 £35 Brighton £495** £815** £30** £60** £3.50 £4.10 £2.20 £30** £30** £48 £38 Burnley £329 £580 £30 £40 £3 £3 £2 £30 £30 £40 £32 Chelsea £750 £1250 £47 £87 £3 £2.50 £1.29 £30 £30 £59.95 £47.95 Crystal Palace £420 £740 £27 £50 £3.50 £4 £1 £30 £30 £44.99 £34.99 Everton £420 £565 £38 £49 £3.50 £3.30 £2.40 £30 £30 £50 £40 Huddersfield £100 £299 £30 £30 £3.50 £3.40 £1.80 £30 £30 £45 £37 Leicester £365 £730 £26 £50 £3.50 £4 £2.40 £30 £30 £50 £35 Liverpool £685 £869 £9*** £59 £3.50 £3.40 £2.50 £27 £30 £50 £42 Man City £299 £920 £35 £58 £3 £4 £2 £30 £30 £60 £45 Man Utd £532 £950 £31 £53 £3.50 £3.90 £2.50 £30 £30 £60 £50 Newcastle £473 £735 £27 £50 £3 £3.60 £2.30 £27 £30 £54.99 £39.99 Southampton £541 £759 £32 £52 £4 £3.50 £2 £20 £20 £50 £40 Stoke £294 £609 £25 £50 £3.50 £3.20 £2.30 £25 £30 £45 £35 Swansea £419 £489 £35 £45 £3 £3.90 £2.20 £30 £30 £45 £35 Tottenham £645 £1700 £20 £75 £3.50 £4.30**** £2.20**** £30 £30 £60 £48 Watford £403 £679 £36 £42 £3.50 £4.20 £2 £20 £30 £50 £40 West Brom £380 £499 £25 £35 £3.50 £3.40 £2.40 £25 £30 £50 £40 West Ham £289 £1155 £25 £80 £3.50 £3.90 £2.40 £30 £30 £55 £45

*Arsenal season tickets include seven cup credits for FA Cup and European competitions (League Cup not included)

**All Brighton match and season tickets (for home and away supporters) include free park-and-ride or travel by bus or train to and from the American Express Community Stadium, within the matchday travel zone

***500 tickets available for each match at this price to people living in the L postcode

****Tottenham's food and drink prices are set by Wembley Stadium this season

Premier League prices frozen or cut

Championship 2017-18

Cheapest season ticket Dearest season ticket Cheapest single ticket Dearest single ticket Programme Pie Tea Cheapest adult away Dearest adult away Adult shirt Junior shirt Aston Villa £322 £627 £20 £33 £3.50 £3.60 £2.10 £30 £30 £55 £45 Barnsley £270 £475 £23 £38 £3 £3.20 £2 £23 £36 £45 £38 Birmingham £230 £690 £15 £40 £3 £3 £2.40 £15 £30 £45 £35 Bolton £316 £458 £15 £35 £3 £3 £2.20 £15 £35 £46 £36 Brentford £369 £499 £20 £35 £3.50 £3.50 £1.70 £20 £32.50 £42.99 £32.99 Bristol City £345 £582 £23 £41 £3 £3.70 £2.50 £27 £32 £45 £30 Burton Albion £255 £420 £20 £24 £3 £2.80 £1.50 £20 £24 £39.99 £37.99 Cardiff £299 £519 £18 £34 £3 £3.90 £2.20 £22 £26 £45 £35 Derby £319 £645 £15 £41 £3 £3.80 £1.90 £15 £33 £48 £38 Fulham £254 £929 £20 £50 £3.50 £4.50 £2 £20 £35 £50 £40 Hull City £252 £468 £12 £30 £3 £3.20 £2.20 £12 £30 £44.99 £31.99 Ipswich £423 £842 £25 £35 £3 £3.80 £2 £25 £35 £44.99 £34.99 Leeds £398 £646 £26 £39 £3.50 £3.80 £2.20 £37 £39 £50 £40 Middlesbrough £397 £511 £27 £34 £3 £3 £2 £30 £30 £48 £45 Millwall £333 £514 £20 £30 £3 £3.50 £2.10 £23 £26 £45 £37 Norwich £499.50 £856.50 £18 £45 £3.50 £3 £2 £20 £40 £48 £35 Nottm Forest £330 £530 £20 £30 £3 £3 £2 £20 £30 £45 £35 Preston £380 £505 £24 £30 £3 £3 £2.20 £24 £24 £45 £36 QPR £400 £674 £23 £39 £3 £3.60 £3.20 £28 £39 £46.99 £36.99 Reading £305 £495 £20 £35 £3 £3.90 £2.30 £20 £25 £48 £38 Sheff Utd £288 £492 £20 £36 £3 £3.50 £1.90 £22 £32 £45 £35 Sheff Wed £455 £705 £20 £49 £3 £3.50 £2.50 £20 £42 £49 £25 Sunderland £350 £495 £25 £30 £3 £3.10 £2.30 £25 £25 £49.99 £39.99 Wolves £299 £535 £25 £30 £3 £3.10 £2.20 £25 £30 £45 £35

Championship matchday ticket costs down

League One 2017-18

Cheapest season ticket Dearest season ticket Cheapest single ticket Dearest single ticket Programme Pie Tea Cheapest adult away Dearest adult away Adult shirt Junior shirt AFC Wimbledon £275 £475 £17 £24 £3 £4 £1.80 £17 £24 £45 £25 Blackburn £279 £449 £18 £31 £3 £2.80 £2.20 £20 £26 £48 £35 Blackpool £220 £320 £22 £27 £2 £2.50 £2 £22 £22 £40 £30 Bradford £149 £299 £20 £25 £3 £3.30 £2.30 £20 £25 £45 £36 Bristol Rovers £260 £420 £16 £26 £3 £3.20 £1.50 £16 £21 £47 £37 Bury £250 £350 £20 £20 £3 £3.30 £2.20 £20 £20 £42.99 £37.99 Charlton £175 £500 £19 £34 £3 £4 £2.30 £20 £23 £45 £35 Doncaster £299 £399 £17 £22 £3 £3.30 £2.20 £21 £21 £39.95 £31.95 Fleetwood £220 £270 £17 £24 £1 £3 £1.50 £22 £24 £40 £30 Gillingham £340 £495 £22 £27 £3 £3.80 £2 £20 £22 £40 £30 MK Dons £312 £372 £10 £27 £3 £3.80 £2.20 £10 £22 £40 £27 Northampton £249 £430 £22 £24 £3 £3.30 £2.20 £22 £24 £45 £36 Oldham £300 £420 £18 £24 £3 £3 £2.50 £20 £24 £49.99 £37.99 Oxford £300 £475 £20 £28 £3 £4 £1.80 £24 £24 £45 £36 Peterborough £319 £429 £20 £28 £3 £3.30 £2.20 £24 £28 £43 £33 Plymouth £357 £399 £21 £23 £3 £3.50 £2.20 £21 £23 £39.99 £29.99 Portsmouth £369 £419 £23 £25 £3 £3.50 £1 £23 £25 £39.99 £31.99 Rochdale £200 £250 £17 £22 £3 £2.50 £2 £22 £22 £40 £30 Rotherham £351 £435 £23 £27 £3 £3.30 £2.20 £23 £25 £39.99 £29.99 Scunthorpe £288 £396 £18 £26 £3 £2.80 £1.20 £22 £26 £39.95 £34.95 Shrewsbury £295 £445 £20 £22 £3 £3.40 £2 £20 £20 £39.99 £29.99 Southend £395 £395 £22 £25 £3 £2.80 £2 £22 £25 £45 £36 Walsall £259 £452 £18.50 £26 £3 £3.20 £2.20 £20.50 £25.50 £39.99 £27.99 Wigan £249 £299 £20 £30 £3 £2.80 £2.20 £20 £30 £41.99 £31.99

League One's average cost of season tickets is cut

League Two 2017-18

Cheapest season ticket Dearest season ticket Cheapest single ticket Dearest single ticket Programme Pie Tea Cheapest adult away Dearest adult away Adult shirt Junior shirt Accrington £219 £264.50 £20 £20 £3 £2.50 £1 £20 £20 £39.99 £29.99 Barnet £324 £432 £19 £25 £3 n/a £2 £23 £23 £49.9 £41.59 Cambridge £275 £380 £16 £24 £3 £3 £2 £20 £22 £42 £32 Carlisle £257 £381 £16 £22 £3 £2 £1.50 £19 £22 £42 £32 Cheltenham £270 £414 £16 £23 £3 £3.20 £2 £20 £21 £40 £30 Chesterfield £345 £420 £20 £24 £3 £3 £2 £20 £22 £40 £30 Colchester £293 £430 £14.50 £29 £3 £3.25 £1 £14.50 £29 £45 £35 Coventry £299 £391 £22 £26 £3 £4 £2.50 £22 £24 £45 £36 Crawley £290 £440 £16 £22 £3 £3 £2 £16 £20 £45 £35 Crewe £280 £325 £20 £22 £3 £3 £1.80 £22 £22 £40 £30 Exeter £299 £460 £16 £23 £3 £2.60 £1.50 £22 £23 £40 £30 Forest Green Rovers £280 £340 £16 £23 £3 £3.50 £1.60 £16 £18 £40 £25 Grimsby £305 £340 £18.50 £20.50 £3 £3 £2 £18 £20 £39.99 £34.99 Lincoln £299 £335 £18 £20 £3 £3.10 £2 £18 £20 £40 £35 Luton £240 £400 £18 £24 £3 £3.50 £2 £18 £24 £40 £30 Mansfield £295 £340 £20 £24 £3 £3 £2 £20 £22 £40 £35 Morecambe £219 £519 £17 £26 £3 £3.50 £1.80 £17 £21 £42 £32 Newport £195 £350 £18 £20 £3 £2.80 £1.50 £18 £18 £40 £20 Notts County £310 £420 £20 £22 £3 £3 £2 £10 £22 £41.99 £31.99 Port Vale £295 £380 £20 £23 £3 £2.50 £2 £20 £22 £39.99 £29.99 Stevenage £279 £395 £17 £24 £3 £2.50 £1 £21 £24 £39.99 £29.99 Swindon £345 £405 £19 £23 £3 £3.50 £2.10 £19 £23 £44.99 £34.99 Wycombe £239 £367 £13 £22 £3.50 £3.30 £2 £20 £22 £42 £35 Yeovil £295 £432 £17 £25 £3 n/a £2 £16 £24 £40 £30

League Two ticket prices rise

National League 2017-18

Cheapest season ticket Dearest season ticket Cheapest single ticket Dearest single ticket Programme Pie Tea Cheapest adult away Dearest adult away Adult shirt Junior shirt AFC Fylde £180 £240 £13 £16 £3 £3.50 £1.50 £13 £16 £19.99 £14.99 Aldershot £289 £368 £17 £19 £3 £3.50 £2 £17 £19 £42 £38 Barrow £245 £325 £14 £18 £2.50 n/a £1 £15 £18 £40 £30 Boreham Wood £100 £199 £18 £18 £3 £2.50 £1.20 £18 £18 £39 £30 Bromley £200 £275 £15 £15 £2.50 n/a £1.20 £15 £15 £35 £30 Chester £255 £342 £15 £18 £2.50 £2.50 £1 £18 £18 £40 £32 Dagenham & Redbridge £199 £370 £15 £21 £3 £2.80 £1.20 £21 £21 £43 £31 Dover £315 £340 £17 £17 £2.50 £2.50 £1.20 £17 £17 £38 £32 Eastleigh £120 £180 £12 £15 £3 £2.95 £1.80 £12 £15 £40 £30 Ebbsfleet £280 £280 £14 £14 £3 £3 £1.20 £14 £14 £43 £31 Gateshead £230 £230 £15 £15 £2.50 £2.40 £1.60 £15 £15 £42.95 £32.95 Guiseley £240 £270 £15 £16.05 £3 £2.50 £1 £15 £15 £36.49 £30.49 Halifax £249 £249 £18 £18 £3 £2.50 £1.20 £18 £18 £44.95 £37.95 Hartlepool £250 £299 £18 £20 £3 £3 £2 £20 £20 £38 £32 Leyton Orient £179 £529 £16 £30 £3 £2.80 £1.90 £18 £20 £45 £36 Macclesfield £240 £400 £13 £19 £3 £2.70 £1.50 £13 £19 £40 £35 Maidenhead £150 £150 £15 £15 £3 £3.50 £1.50 £15 £15 £40 £30 Maidstone £315 £315 £15 £15 £3 £3.50 £1.30 £15 £15 £40 £32.50 Solihull Moors £190 £230 £15 £15 £3 £3 £1 £15 £15 £35 £30 Sutton £99 £125 £15 £17 £2.50 £3 £1.50 £15 £17 £42 £35 Torquay £250 £325 £15 £21 £3 £3.50 £1.50 £15 £19 £40 £30 Tranmere £289 £380 £17 £22 £3 £3.50 £1.50 £17 £19 £40 £30 Woking £99 £330 £18 £18 £3 n/a £1.50 £18 £18 £40 £35 Wrexham £260 £382 £15 £20 £3 £2.80 £1.80 £19 £20 £39.99 £34.99

National League costs are down

Women's Super League 2017-18

Cheapest season ticket Dearest season ticket Cheapest single ticket Dearest single ticket Programme Pie Tea Cheapest adult away Dearest adult away Adult shirt Junior shirt Arsenal £60 £60 £6 £10 £2 n/a £1 £6 £10 £55 £45 Birmingham £55 £60 £7 £8 £2.50 n/a £1 £7 £8 £45 £35 Bristol City £42 £42 £7 £9 £2 n/a £2 £7 £9 £45 £30 Chelsea £42 £42 £6 £6 £2 £4 £1.80 £5 £7 £59.95 £47.95 Everton £25 £25 £5 £6 £1 £2.80 £2 £5 £6 £50 £40 Liverpool £30 £30 £5 £6 £2 £2.40 £2 £5 £6 £50 £42 Manchester City £55 £70 £4 £8 £1.50 £3.50 £1.75 £4 £8 £60 £45 Reading £40 £40 £6 £7 £2 n/a n/a £6 £6 £48 £38 Sunderland £40 £40 £4 £5 £1 n/a £1 £4 £5 £49.99 £39.99 Yeovil £40 £40 £5 £7 £3 n/a £2 £5 £5 £36 £30

Women's Super League Two 2017-18

Cheapest season ticket Dearest season ticket Cheapest single ticket Dearest single ticket Programme Pie Tea Cheapest adult away Dearest adult away Adult shirt Junior shirt Aston Villa £30 £30 £5 £5 £1.50 n/a £1 £5 £5 £55 £45 Brighton £50 £50 £8 £10 £1.50 £2.50 £1 £8 £10 £48 £38 Doncaster Belles £40 £45 £6 £7 £3 n/a n/a £6 £7 £28 £25 Durham £45 £45 £5 £5 £2 n/a £1 £5 £5 £35 £30 London Bees £60 £60 £4 £4 £2 n/a £2 £4 £4 £24 £24 Millwall Lionesses £25 £25 £5 £5 £2 n/a £1 £5 £5 n/a n/a Oxford £40 £50 £5 £6 £2 n/a £0.80 £5 £6 £45 £36 Sheffield £40 £40 £4.50 £5 £2 £3.50 £1 £5 £5 £19.99 £19.99 Tottenham £30 £30 £6 £7 £2 n/a £1 n/a n/a £60 £48 Watford £30 £30 £6 £6 £2 £2 £1.1 £6 £6 n/a n/a

Women's Super League remains cheapest in Britain

Scottish Premiership 2017-18

Cheapest season ticket Dearest season ticket Cheapest single ticket Dearest single ticket Programme Pie Tea Cheapest adult away Dearest adult away Adult shirt Junior shirt Aberdeen £330 £410 £19.80 £28 £3 £2.70 £2.20 £26 £28 £50 £40 Celtic £376 £609 £24 £49 £3.50 £2.40 £2.30 £24 £49 £53 £40 Dundee £340 £385 £24 £26 £3 £2.20 £2 £24 £26 £45 £35 Hamilton £180 £180 £22 £22 £2.50 £2.20 n/a £22 £22 £49 £39.99 Hearts £300 £470 £19 £33 £3.50 £2.40 £2.10 £19 £29 £48 £37.5 Hibernian £335 £380 £22 £28 £3 £2.40 £2.30 £22 £28 £45 £35 Kilmarnock £300 £360 £20 £26 £3 £2.20 £2 £20 £26 £45 £36 Motherwell £310 £420 £19 £27 £3 £2.20 £2 £23 £27 £45 £35 Partick Thistle £308 £340 £22 £25 £3 £2.40 £2 £22 £25 £42 £30 Rangers £335 £660 £24 £49 £3.50 £2.50 £2.50 £25 £49 £54.99 £39.99 Ross County £200 £360 £24 £26 n/a £1.50 £1 £24 £26 £40 £30 St Johnstone £315 £380 £23 £27 £3 £2.20 £2.10 £23 £27 £42 £36.50

Scottish Championship 2017-18

Cheapest season ticket Dearest season ticket Cheapest single ticket Dearest single ticket Programme Pie Tea Cheapest adult away Dearest adult away Adult shirt Junior shirt Brechin City £200 £220 £15 £15 £2 £2 £1 £15 £15 £38 £27 Dumbarton £200 £270 £20 £22 £2.5 £1.95 £2 £20 £22 £42 £36.50 Dundee United £279 £440 £20 £25 £3 £2 £2.2 £20 £22 £50 £41 Dunfermline £260 £300 £18 £20 £3 £2.10 £1.80 £18 £18 £45 £35 Falkirk £250 £355 £20 £22 £3 £1.90 £1.60 £20 £20 £45 £35 Greenock Morton £260 £280 £18 £20 £3 £2 £1 £18 £20 £45 £40 Inverness CT £267 £342 £20 £22 £3 £2.30 £2.30 £20 £20 £45 £35 Livingston £240 £240 £18 £18 0 £2 £1.50 £18 £18 £49 £29 Queen of the South £256 £256 £16 £16 £2.5 £1.70 £1.30 £16 £16 £40 £35 St Mirren £275 £350 £20 £22 £3 £2.20 £2.10 £20 £20 £45 £32

Scottish League One 2017-18

Cheapest season ticket Dearest season ticket Cheapest single ticket Dearest single ticket Programme Pie Tea Cheapest adult away Dearest adult away Adult shirt Junior shirt Airdrieonians £235 £250 £16 £16 £2 £1.70 £1.70 £16 £16 £45 £35 Albion Rovers £180 £180 £14 £14 £2 £2 £1 £14 £14 £45 £35 Alloa £190 £210 £16 £16 £2 £1.50 £1 £16 £16 £35 £30 Arbroath £200 £200 £14 £14 £2.50 £1.50 £1 £14 £14 £40 £36 Ayr United £220 £220 £16 £16 £2 £1.60 £1 £16 £16 £49.99 £39.99 East Fife £220 £245 £15 £15 £2 £1.70 £1.30 £15 £15 £40 £35 Forfar Athletic £180 £190 £12 £13 £2 £1.20 £0.85 £12 £13 £36 £25 Queen's Park £200 £200 £15 £15 0 £2.30 £2.30 £15 £15 £45 £35 Raith Rovers £230 £270 £15 £15 £2 £1.80 £1.30 £15 £15 £40 £35 Stranraer £185 £215 £15 £15 £2 £1.50 £1 £15 £15 £40 £35

Scottish League Two 2017-18

Cheapest season ticket Dearest season ticket Cheapest single ticket Dearest single ticket Programme Pie Tea Cheapest adult away Dearest adult away Adult shirt Junior shirt Annan Athletic £120 £145 £12 £12 £2 £1.5 £1 £12 £12 £38 £33 Berwick Rangers £150 £150 £12 £12 £2.5 £2 £1.50 £12 £12 £39.99 £29.99 Clyde £166.25 £175 £13 £13 £3 £2.50 £1.50 £8 £13 £40 £32 Cowdenbeath £160 £170 £12 £12 £2.50 £2 £1 £12 £12 £40 £30 Edinburgh City £160 £160 £6 £12 £2.50 £1 £1.25 £6 £12 £39.99 £29.99 Elgin City £145 £175 £12 £14 £2 £2 £1 £12 £14 £35 £25 Montrose £180 £340 £13 £13 £2 £2 £1 £13 £13 £39.99 £31.99 Peterhead £165 £215 £12 £12 £2.50 £2 £1.40 £12 £14 £49 £39 Stenhousemuir £180 £180 £12 £18 n/a £2 £1.50 £12 £13 £36.99 £26.99 Stirling Albion £170 £170 £13 £13 £2 £2 £1.50 £13 £13 £40 £35

Prices rise in three of four Scottish leagues

Welsh Premier League 2017-18

Cheapest season ticket Dearest season ticket Cheapest single ticket Dearest single ticket Programme Pie Tea Cheapest adult away Dearest adult away Adult shirt Junior shirt Aberystwyth Town £90 £95 £7 £7 £2 £2 £1 £7 £7 £41.50 £31.99 Bala Town £80 £80 £6 £6 £2 n/a £1 £6 £6 £32 £27 Bangor City £126 £126 £9 £9 £2 £2 £1 £9 £9 £30 £25 Barry Town £100 £100 £7 £7 £2 n/a £1 £7 £7 £35 £29.99 Cardiff Metropolitan University £80 £80 £6 £6 £1 n/a £1 £6 £6 £39.95 £34.95 Carmarthen Town £65 £75 £7 £7 £2 n/a £1 £7 £7 £35 £20 Cefn Druids £90 £90 £7 £7 £2.50 £2 £1 £7 £7 £34 £23 Gap Connah's Quay Nomads n/a n/a £7 £7 £3 £1.50 £1 £7 £7 £20 £15 Llandudno £110 £110 £7 £8 £2 £2 £1.20 £5 £8 £35 £25 Newtown £80 £80 £7 £7 £2 £1.50 £1 £7 £7 £27 £22 Prestatyn £60 £100 £7 £7 £2 £1.70 £1 £7 £7 £35 £28 The New Saints £110 £110 £8 £8 £3 £2.50 £1.2 £8 £8 £39 £32

Wales remains cheapest in men's game

Irish Premiership 2017-18

Cheapest season ticket Dearest season ticket Cheapest single ticket Dearest single ticket Programme Pie Tea Cheapest adult away Dearest adult away Adult shirt Junior shirt Ards £160 £160 £11 £11 £2 n/a £1 £11 £11 £40 £25 Ballinamallard United £140 £150 £11 £11 n/a n/a £11 £11 n/a n/a Ballymena United £150 £160 £11 £11 £3 n/a £1 £11 £11 £40 £35 Carrick Rangers £150 £150 £11 £11 £2 n/a £1 £11 £11 £40 £30 Cliftonville £140 £140 £11 £11 £2.50 n/a £1 £11 £11 £45 £39 Coleraine £11 £11 £11 £11 Crusaders £140 £140 £11 £11 £11 £11 Dungannon Swifts £11 £11 £11 £11 Glenavon £155 £155 £11 £11 n/a n/a £1.50 £11 £11 £40 £35 Glentoran £150 160 £11 £11 £3 £2 £1.30 £11 £11 £41 £32 Linfield £150 150 £11 £11 £11 £11 £45 £35 Warrenpoint Town £11 £11 £11 £11 £40 £38

Irish Premiership season ticket costs rise

Selected European clubs 2017-18

Cheapest season ticket Dearest season ticket Cheapest single Dearest single Adult shirt Anderlecht £205.99 £537.36 £16.12 £51 £76.10 FC Copenhagen £119.80* £445.48** £16.25 £27.10 £80.55 FC Midtjylland £114.38 £240.80 £12.64 £18.06 £66.22 PSG £357.26 £2817.50 £8.95 £299.83 £76.16 Marseille £143.17 £1118.50 £13.42 £165.50 £69.79 Bayer Leverkusen £170.01 £532.47 £13.42 £60.87 £71.53 Bayern Munich £125.36 £671.55 £13.42 £62.67 £80.55 Borussia Dortmund £189.40 £809.98 £15.31 £71.55 £60.78 Schalke £170.13 £791.53 £13.88 £46.57 £80.55 Juventus £407.41 £1477.58 £22.39 £134.31 £80.55 Ajax £201.49 £626.85 £11.19 £81.00*** £80.55 PSV £246.32 £694.10 £25.52 £69.41 £76.12 Benfica £88.67 £873.31 £6.72 £134.31 £80.55 Porto £89.58 £895.90 £4.48 £53.75 £70.77 Athletic Bilbao £268.68 £883.96 £22.39 £98.54 £76.14 Barcelona £87.78 £737.24 £29.56 £86.05 £64.95 Valencia £120.02 £1316.68 £8.95 £134.31 £66.18 Goteborg £99.55 £398.20 £12.67 £36.20 £63.35 Malmo £153.4 £470.15 £12.67 £53.85 £67.41

*Season ticket includes league and cup fixtures

**Season ticket includes, league, cup and international fixtures

***Tickets are only this price for fixtures with PSV and Feyenoord

Exchange rates (rounded to two decimal places): 1 euro = £0.90; 1 Swedish Krona = £0.09; 1 Danish Krone = £0.12

