Price of Football 2017: League Two ticket prices rise

Forest Green Rovers fans are served vegan food at The New Lawn Stadium

The cost of watching football in League Two has risen more than in any other English league for the 2017-18 season.

The average cost in nine areas of pricing has gone up, while only the cheapest matchday tickets and junior shirts have, on average, been reduced.

The BBC's Price of Football 2017 study asked 232 clubs across England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Europe for data on the cost of attending football.

It includes season and matchday ticket prices, away tickets, shirt prices as well as the costs for tea, pies and a programme.

Yeovil Town and Colchester United are the only clubs to have frozen or reduced their prices in every category this year.

Morecambe's most expensive season ticket costs more than or is equal to half of the Championship clubs' dearest season tickets.

What else did we find?

Newport County offer the cheapest season ticket in the league at £195.

The cheapest matchday ticket is £13 at Wycombe Wanderers, while Colchester United's most expensive single matchday ticket is the dearest in the league at £29.

Notts County offer the cheapest ticket for away fans at £10, while Colchester also has the most expensive ticket for away fans as well as home supporters at £29.

However, Colchester can also offer fans the cheapest day out - for £21.75. If you buy your ticket online you can get it for as little as £14.50 and the £21.75 also includes a pie, cup of tea and a programme.

The Colchester story isn't over; because with their most expensive £29 ticket, they also offer the most expensive day out in the league, for £36.25.

Food and drink

Coventry charge the most for a pie - £4.

The cheapest pie is available at Carlisle United for £2.

Coventry's cup of tea will set you back most in the league at £2.50, while you can get a tea at Accrington Stanley, Colchester and Stevenage for £1.

Other offers