FA: Aluko and Sanderson to give evidence at government inquiry

FA chief executive explains Sampson sacking

England players Eniola Aluko and Lianne Sanderson will give evidence about the Football Association at a government inquiry.

Aluko accused former women's head coach Mark Sampson of "bullying and discrimination", while Sanderson spoke out in defence of her team-mate.

Sampson was cleared of wrongdoing, but sacked in September for "unacceptable behaviour" in a previous role.

FA boss Martin Glenn and chairman Greg Clarke will also give evidence.

Sampson is not on the list of witnesses which also include FA technical director Dan Ashworth and human resources director Rachel Brace.

The hearing on 18 October is part of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport's inquiry into sports governance.