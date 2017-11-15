Price of Football 2017: Welsh Premier League still cheapest in men's game

Swansea City fans have not had any ticket price increases in the Premier League this season

Season ticket prices in the Welsh Premier League have risen for the 2017-18 season, but it remains the cheapest league in Britain to watch men's football.

The BBC's Price of Football study requested information from 232 clubs across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as Europe.

For the third consecutive year, the research indicates WPL fans are paying the least to watch their teams.

However, the average cost of the cheapest season ticket in the league has risen by more than 10%.

Away fans will also pay, on average, almost 10% more for the cheapest matchday ticket.

Our key findings

The cheapest season ticket is offered by newly-promoted club Prestatyn and costs £60.

The dearest season ticket is £126 at Bangor City.

The cheapest adult matchday ticket can be found at Bala Town and Cardiff Metropolitan University, for £6.

The most expensive matchday ticket costs £9 and is charged at Bangor City.

Connah's Quay Nomads offer the cheapest adult and junior shirts, for £20 and £15 respectively.

Cardiff Metropolitan University's junior shirt costs £34.95 and is the most expensive in the league, while the most expensive adult shirt is sold by Aberystwyth Town for £41.50.

What about Welsh clubs playing in England?

Swansea City's most expensive season ticket costs less than the cheapest season tickets at seven other top-flight clubs. Fans will pay from £419 to £489 to watch all the home league matches at the Liberty Stadium.

The club have increased the cost of pies and tea but every other matchday cost remains the same.

Matchday tickets cost between £35 and £45 for home fans and the price is capped at £30 for away fans as per the Premier League directive.

It is a similar story for Cardiff City in the Championship, who have increased the cost of pies and tea, but all other prices remain the same.

Fans will pay between £299 and £519 for a season ticket at Cardiff City stadium. Single matchday tickets range from £18 to £34, while away fans pay between £22 and £26.

Newport County reduced the cost of the most expensive away ticket for fans travelling to Rodney Parade in League Two. Away fans will pay £18, irrespective of the fixture. The club also reduced costs for the cheapest season ticket, junior shirts and a programme.

Wrexham reduced the cost of their lowest single matchday ticket but everything else for National League home fixtures remains the same.