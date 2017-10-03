Checkatrade Trophy: Sunderland knocked out as Under-21 sides struggle

Jack Rodwell
Jack Rodwell was part of the Sunderland Under-21 side which lost at Doncaster

Only two of the nine invited Under-21 sides won as their lower-league opposition enjoyed the better of the Checkatrade Trophy second round.

Sunderland, who included ex-England international Jack Rodwell, were knocked out after losing 1-0 to League One side Doncaster Rovers.

AFC Wimbledon scored in injury time to beat Tottenham Under-21s 4-3, while West Brom, Newcastle and Reading lost.

Of the Under-21 sides, only Southampton and Leicester won in the 90 minutes.

Defeat for the Black Cats leaves them bottom of Northern Group H and without a point, meaning that they now cannot progress to the knockout stage, with just one group game remaining.

Brighton Under-21s beat Oxford United on penalties to take a bonus point, while 10-man Stoke overcame Rochdale in the shoot-out after drawing 0-0.

Shrewsbury Town, the only unbeaten side in the EFL, extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 12 games with a comfortable 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion's Under-21s, who included summer signing Oliver Burke.

Meanwhile, it was an evening of derbies in the south west, where Plymouth beat Exeter 5-3 on penalties in the Devon derby and 17-year-old Jordan Stevens scored his first professional goal as Forest Green Rovers beat Cheltenham 2-1 in an all-Gloucestershire clash.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 3rd October 2017

  • CambridgeCambridge United0Southampton U21Southampton U211
    FT
  • RotherhamRotherham United1ChesterfieldChesterfield2
    FT
  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley1BlackpoolBlackpool2
    FT
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra0OldhamOldham Athletic1
    FT
  • DoncasterDoncaster Rovers1Sunderland U21Sunderland U210
    FT
  • CarlisleCarlisle United0Leicester City U21Leicester City U211
    FT
  • FleetwoodFleetwood Town2MorecambeMorecambe1
    FT
  • ColchesterColchester United0GillinghamGillingham1
    FT
  • SouthendSouthend United1Reading U21Reading U210
    FT
  • PlymouthPlymouth Argyle2ExeterExeter City2
    FTPlymouth Argyle win 5-3 on penalties
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town1Forest GreenForest Green Rovers2
    FT
  • WimbledonAFC Wimbledon4Tottenham Hotspur U21Tottenham Hotspur U213
    FT
As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fleetwood22005146
2Carlisle21012113
3Leicester City U21210113-23
4Morecambe200214-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackpool21103214
2Accrington21014403
3Wigan10101102
4Middlesbrough U21100123-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rochdale21104044
2Blackburn21011103
3Bury210114-33
4Stoke City U21201101-12

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Port Vale21101015
2Oldham21101014
3Newcastle United U2121012203
4Crewe200213-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury22006246
2Walsall21105324
3Coventry201145-12
4West Bromwich Albion U21200216-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bradford11004223
2Chesterfield210145-13
3Manchester City U2110101102
4Rotherham201123-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City11003123
2Notts County11002113
3Everton U21100112-10
4Mansfield100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scunthorpe22005236
2Doncaster21102115
3Grimsby201123-11
4Sunderland U21200214-30

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth21106424
2Charlton11002023
3Fulham U2110103302
4Crawley200215-40

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gillingham22003126
2Southend21012203
3Colchester201123-12
4Reading U21201123-11

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol Rovers11005143
2West Ham United U2111003213
3Swindon100123-10
4Wycombe100115-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth20204404
2Yeovil11003123
3Chelsea U2110102201
4Exeter201135-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green22004136
2Swansea City U2111002113
3Cheltenham200224-20
4Newport100102-20

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wimbledon22008626
2Luton20203304
3Tottenham Hotspur U21201156-11
4Barnet201145-11

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1MK Dons21102025
2Oxford Utd21108444
3Brighton and Hove Albion U21201124-22
4Stevenage201126-41

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough21103124
2Northampton20202204
3Southampton U21210112-13
4Cambridge201112-11
