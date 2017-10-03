BBC Sport - Roy Keane: Republic of Ireland assistant tells those worried about injury to 'play chess'

If you're worried about injury, play chess - Keane

Republic of Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane has told footballers to "play chess" if they are worried about getting hurt.

Responding to a question about Kevin Doyle's retirement because of repeated bouts of concussion, Keane admitted his sadness at the striker's plight, but insisted injury was an occupational hazard for professional sportsmen.

READ MORE: Doyle retires over 'repeated headaches'

Top Stories