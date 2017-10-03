BBC Sport - Roy Keane: Republic of Ireland assistant tells those worried about injury to 'play chess'
If you're worried about injury, play chess - Keane
Republic of Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane has told footballers to "play chess" if they are worried about getting hurt.
Responding to a question about Kevin Doyle's retirement because of repeated bouts of concussion, Keane admitted his sadness at the striker's plight, but insisted injury was an occupational hazard for professional sportsmen.
