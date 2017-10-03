Torquay United: Former assistant boss Robbie Herrera leaves National League club
Former Torquay United assistant boss Robbie Herrera has left the club following the recent appointment of head coach Gary Owers.
The 47-year-old was in caretaker charge prior to Owers' arrival after the sacking of former boss Kevin Nicholson.
General manager Geoff Harrop said talks had taken place about a youth development role for Herrera.
"Robbie has decided that he is ready for a new challenge, which I fully understand and appreciate," he added.