McAuley eyes shock NI win over Germany

Northern Ireland defender Gareth McAuley says it would be "unbelievable" to beat World Cup champions Germany in Thursday night's qualifier in Belfast.

Michael O'Neill's side are already guaranteed a top-two finish and a likely play-off spot while they have a slim chance to finish above the Germans, who sit five points clear at the top of Group C with two games left.

Germany boast a remarkable record of having never lost an away World Cup qualifier as they prepare for the Windsor Park game.

McAuley returns for Northern Ireland after a thigh injury kept the West Brom centre-back out of August's qualifier wins over San Marino and Czech Republic.

