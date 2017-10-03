BBC Sport - League Cup highlights: Waterworth on target for Blues in Ferney Park victory
Waterworth on target for Blues in League Cup win
Linfield striker Andrew Waterworth scores on his comeback from injury in a comfortable 3-0 win over Ballinamallard United in the League Cup.
Waterworth, who was making his first appearance of the season after a knee injury, headed in to make it 2-0 in the second half.
Josh Robinson netted the opener and Jordan Stewart sealed the victory and a quarter-final spot for the visitors.