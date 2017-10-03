Brett Pitman: Portsmouth captain out for up to a month following knee surgery
Portsmouth captain Brett Pitman will be out of action for up to a month after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.
Pitman, 29, had a keyhole procedure to remove a piece of floating tissue and the club said the date of his return will depend on how his knee settles.
The striker has also had an operation on a broken nose, sustained in September's 4-1 win over Fleetwood.
The former Bournemouth and Ipswich forward is Pompey's top scorer this season with nine League One goals.