Brett Pitman: Portsmouth captain out for up to a month following knee surgery

Brett Pitman
Brett Pitman was made Portsmouth captain following his move from Ipswich in July

Portsmouth captain Brett Pitman will be out of action for up to a month after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.

Pitman, 29, had a keyhole procedure to remove a piece of floating tissue and the club said the date of his return will depend on how his knee settles.

The striker has also had an operation on a broken nose, sustained in September's 4-1 win over Fleetwood.

The former Bournemouth and Ipswich forward is Pompey's top scorer this season with nine League One goals.

