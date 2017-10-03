Rangers: Carlos Pena to face no action over clash with Hamilton's Greg Docherty

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Hamilton Academical 1-4 Rangers

Rangers midfielder Carlos Pena will not face any action for an alleged elbowing incident in their Scottish Premiership match at Hamilton last Friday.

The Mexican appeared to clash with Accies player Greg Docherty, when the home side were still 1-0 ahead.

But the Scottish Football Association will not be taking the incident forward for retrospective action.

Pena was later yellow-carded for a rash tackle on Dougie Imrie, before Rangers rallied to run out 4-1 winners.