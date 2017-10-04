Scotland can deal with must-win pressure - Gordon Strachan

Gordon Strachan says Scotland's double-header is "really exciting"

World Cup qualifying: Scotland v Slovakia Venue: Hampden Park Date: Thursday, 5 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Coach Gordon Strachan is sure Scotland will not be overawed as they seek two victories to keep alive hopes of a World Cup play-off place.

Scotland must take maximum points from Slovakia at Hampden on Thursday and away to Slovenia on Sunday to guarantee second spot in Group F.

"We've had to deal with must-win games in the last four," said Strachan.

"Momentum is good at the moment. It's really exciting for me taking on this challenge."

Scotland have revived hopes of participation at a major finals for the first time since 1998 by taking taking 10 points from the past four games.

Slovakia had won five in a row before a 2-1 defeat by group leaders England at Wembley in September.

That run included a 3-0 home win over the Scots this time last year.

"Like ourselves, they started slow, so it's two teams who have picked up momentum at a vital stage of the group," said Strachan.

"Slovakia are a right good side, they are like a club side, they've been together for a long time. They might not have the numbers, but they can put together a good 16 or 17.

"Anyone with any knowledge in football will know how tough it's going to be.

"We've put together the basis of a team plan, which was good - I enjoyed that. The players themselves will determine how the game goes. It's all down to the players."

Hearts defender Christophe Berra, who scored the opening goal in a 2-0 win over Malta in Glasgow last month, said he was looking forward to a "massive" match.

"We're champing at the bit to get to kick-off," he said. "We'll be going out ready for a tough game but we're fine-tuned and ready to go.

"It's a game that we are relishing. You want to play in the big games with the big atmosphere.

"There's been bigger teams that have come to Hampden and not got the result they wanted.

"Hopefully we can carry on the momentum from the past two games. It's in our hands and the boys are full of confidence."