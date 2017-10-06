Spain 3-0 Albania

Match ends, Spain 3, Albania 0.
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was jeered by fans as Spain qualified for next summer's World Cup with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Albania.
Pique said before the game he would not be driven out of the national team by fans opposed to his public support for the Catalonia independence referendum.
Jeers rang out from Spain fans each time the 30-year-old touched the ball in Alicante.
Goals by Rodrigo, Isco and Thiago sent Spain through with one match to spare.
The result means Italy, who drew 1-1 with Macedonia, will have to qualify for Russia via the play-offs.
Pique, 30, will miss Monday's final game in Israel (19:45 BST) through suspension, after picking up a second-half booking for pulling back Armando Sadiku.
Manchester City midfielder David Silva also picked up his second yellow card of the qualifying campaign, ruling him out of the Jerusalem tie.
Difficult night for Pique
Pique tweeted a picture on Sunday of his voting in the referendum - a vote which was opposed by Spain's national authorities and declared illegal by its Prime Minister - with a message that "together we are unstoppable in defending democracy".
He later said he will retire from international football if the federation wishes.
The former Manchester United player had been given a taste of what to expect in Alicante after he was jeered by some fans at a training session ahead of this game.
On Friday, supporters directed their displeasure towards the player, despite helping Spain to an easy win over Albania.
The 2010 world champions went 3-0 up inside half-an-hour.
Brazil-born forward Rodrigo had already wasted two good chances when he put the hosts ahead with a quality shot on the turn.
Real Madrid's Isco lashed home the second from 10 yards before Thiago headed home the third.
Pique finished the game on the substitutes' bench after being replaced in the 59th minute by Real Madrid's Nacho, to a mixture of jeers and applause.
Azzurri face play-offs after Macedonia draw
Four-time world champions Italy will have to qualify for next summer's tournament via the play-offs after conceding a late equaliser at home to Macedonia.
They would have taken the race to finish top of Group G into the 10th and final round of games with a win, although Spain have a far superior goal difference.
Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini put Italy ahead five minutes before half-time in Turin.
However, the hosts were stunned when Aleksandar Trajkovski levelled in the 77th minute.
Italy keeper Gianluigi Buffon became the joint fourth most-capped player of all time when the 39-year-old made his 172nd appearance for his country.
