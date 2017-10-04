Scotland Under-21s: Win in England would prove we can step up - Cadden

Scotland Under-21 midfielder Chris Cadden believes the side can overcome England

Scotland Under-21 midfielder Chris Cadden thinks players can play their way into the senior squad by impressing against England.

The rivals meet in a Euro 2019 qualifier at the Riverside Stadium on Friday, and Cadden says a win would show that players are ready to step up.

"It's going to be a good test to go up against the best," Cadden said.

"If you prove yourself, there's no reason why you can't go on to the full squad."

England Under-21s are likely to call upon Premier League players like Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, Everton midfielder Tom Davies, Crystal Palace's Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Cadden believes, though, that the Scots can hold their own after defeating Holland 2-0 in their opening qualifying group game.

"Scotland-England at any level will be a big game," the Motherwell midfielder said.

"I'm really looking forward to it. Looking at England's line-up I'm sure it will be a good game. They are a good side. They have quality individuals.

Scotland Under-21 manager Scot Gemmill steered his side to victory in their opening Euro 2019 qualifier against Holland

"Before the Holland game everybody was saying that the Dutch were a really good team. But the boys were full of confidence and believed we could get a result.

"We had a game plan which the gaffer put together and we trusted in it. We executed it perfectly."

Scotland Under-21 manager Scot Gemmill has devised a strategy to try to win the England game, and will ensure is players take to the field believing they can overcome their higher-profile opponents.

"The gaffer has already told us he's got a plan for England and if we execute this one the same as we did against Holland then there's no reason why we can't get three points," Cadden said.

"Scot might not be hyping us up outside, but in the changing room he is always telling us we have quality and he's right.

"Look at Oliver Burke, he's just moved to West Brom for £15m. We know England will have to be at the top of their game to beat us.

"The gaffer is very passionate and that rubs off on his players. He's always making sure all the boys have that pride. Each of us goes out and plays like our lives depend on it."