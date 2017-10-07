Match ends, Bosnia and Herzegovina 3, Belgium 4.
Bosnia-Herzegovina 3-4 Belgium
Belgium's thrilling victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina pushed Northern Ireland closer to a guaranteed place in the World Cup qualifying play-offs.
Bosnia-Herzegovina have the worst record of the nine second-placed teams.
They can be overtaken in Group H by Greece, but if Greece fail to win in Cyprus, Northern Ireland's place in the play-offs will be assured.
Yannick Carrasco's goal sealed victory for Belgium, whose 39 goals is the most in European qualifying.
They were given the lead by Thomas Meunier, only for the hosts to hit back through Haris Medunjanin and Edin Visca.
Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi and Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen restored Belgium's advantage, only for Dario Dumic to pull Bosnia-Herzegovina level in the 82nd minute.
But, a minute later, Carrasco gave Belgium the points.
His intervention not only helped Northern Ireland, but also Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland.
Scotland will be guaranteed a play-off place if they beat Slovenia on Sunday, as will the winner of Monday's game between Wales and the Republic.
Line-ups
Bos-Herze
- 1Begovic
- 6Vranjes
- 4Dumic
- 15Sunjic
- 5KolasinacBooked at 90mins
- 7BesicBooked at 16minsSubstituted forJajaloat 62'minutes
- 19ViscaSubstituted forHajrovicat 71'minutes
- 10MedunjaninSubstituted forIbisevicat 75'minutes
- 16Lulic
- 17DuljevicBooked at 89mins
- 11Dzeko
Substitutes
- 2Cocalic
- 3Susic
- 8Cimirot
- 9Ibisevic
- 12Sehic
- 13Milicevic
- 14Krunic
- 18Kodro
- 20Hajrovic
- 21Jajalo
- 22Piric
- 23Bilbija
Belgium
- 1Courtois
- 2Alderweireld
- 3VermaelenBooked at 54mins
- 5Vertonghen
- 15Meunier
- 7De Bruyne
- 8FellainiSubstituted forDendonckerat 29'minutes
- 21CarrascoBooked at 21minsSubstituted forChadliat 86'minutes
- 14MertensSubstituted forTielemansat 45'minutes
- 10Hazard
- 9BatshuayiBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 4Dendoncker
- 6Tielemans
- 11Mirallas
- 12Mignolet
- 13Casteels
- 16Defour
- 17Origi
- 18Hazard
- 19Kabasele
- 20Boyata
- 22Chadli
- 23Ciman
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away11
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bosnia and Herzegovina 3, Belgium 4.
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Thomas Vermaelen.
Offside, Belgium. Thomas Meunier tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
Booking
Sead Kolasinac (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sead Kolasinac (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Booking
Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Belgium).
Dario Dumic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Youri Tielemans (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Senad Lulic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ognjen Vranjes (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Booking
Haris Duljevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Thomas Meunier (Belgium) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Haris Duljevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Attempt saved. Haris Duljevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Senad Lulic.
Eden Hazard (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ognjen Vranjes (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Nacer Chadli replaces Yannick Carrasco.
Goal!
Goal! Bosnia and Herzegovina 3, Belgium 4. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Goal!
Goal! Bosnia and Herzegovina 3, Belgium 3. Dario Dumic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Izet Hajrovic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Thomas Vermaelen.
Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vedad Ibisevic.
Offside, Belgium. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Vedad Ibisevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Haris Duljevic.
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).
Vedad Ibisevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Yannick Carrasco.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ognjen Vranjes (Bosnia and Herzegovina) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Vedad Ibisevic replaces Haris Medunjanin.
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Belgium).
Haris Duljevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Youri Tielemans (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Senad Lulic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Attempt missed. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.