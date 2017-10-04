Northern Ireland keeper Michael McGovern reflects on his five years in the international wilderness as he prepares to face Germany in the World Cup qualifiers.

The 33-year-old Norwich City player made his NI debut in 2010 but returned for the Euro 2016 qualifiers and produced a superb display against Germany in the finals.

McGovern is now aiming for a place at next year's World Cup with Northern Ireland already guaranteed a top-two finish in Group C and a likely play-off spot.