BBC Sport - Gareth Southgate: England youngsters' lack of Premier League game time is a concern

Lack of top-flight time worries Southgate

Gareth Southgate says that the lack of top-flight football being played by young English players is a concern for him.

The England boss was responding to a BBC Sport study which discovered that England's Under-21 players have played less top-flight football this season than their Spanish, German and Italian counterparts.

READ MORE: How England U21s' Premier League minutes compare to Spain, Germany & Italy

Top videos

Video

Lack of top-flight time worries Southgate

Video

'I flew to LA to cut Dele Alli's hair'

Video

Meet golf's new Tiger - not Woods but Williams

  • From the section Golf
Video

Bizarre own goal in NI League Cup

Video

Spain fans boo Barcelona's Pique

  • From the section News
Video

Would Premier League welcome Barcelona?

Video

Video

Girl with dwarfism 'dropped on head'

  • From the section News
Video

If you're worried about injury, play chess - Keane

Top Stories