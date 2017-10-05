Newport County: Manager Flynn urges fans to be 'realistic'

Manager Mike Flynn played 53 league matches for Newport County

Manager Michael Flynn has urged Newport County's fans to remain "realistic" about their League Two position.

Having narrowly avoided relegation last season, the Exiles were in the top three towards the end of August.

Defeats at Morecambe and Luton in September now see Newport in 10th with Flynn accusing some sections of the club's support of getting carried away after a fine start to the season.

"It's not been bad since we took over," Flynn said.

"With 40 points out of 69 (since Flynn took over), I don't think that's a bad return so what I would like is for some of the fans to remain positive and realistic."

The Exiles were bottom of the table when Flynn was placed in charge in March 2017 and 11 points adrift of safety.

Under him they won seven of their final 12 games before surviving on the final day of the season and going unbeaten in their first four league games this term.

When asked if supporters had got carried away with their form, Flynn said: "Yeah I do, I think you only have to see a couple of reactions to see that.

"It's football fans these days. They've got a say on social media and just because they've got a say they think it's right.

"Some of them have valid points and you can stomach some opinions and things, but when some of them react the way they do it's quite strange.

"I take it as a compliment because if fans are getting upset that we've lost away to Morecambe, I do understand that frustration because the performance that day wasn't good enough.

"Going to Luton where we've never won in 28 attempts and against a team with the best striker in the league and who are going to be up there come the end of the season, it's maybe getting carried away a little bit.

"What we have got here is high expectations, but we've also got a lot of realism.

"We probably could be a bit higher with one or two more points, but I'm sure anyone in their right mind would have taken where we are right now."