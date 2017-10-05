BBC Sport - Premier League Show: Loan football 'a big stepping stone' for Kane
Loan football 'a big stepping stone' for Kane
England striker Harry Kane describes his time playing on loan early in his career as "a big stepping stone" in the Tottenham forward's development during a discussion about opportunities for young players on the Premier League Show.
