Steve Evans: Mansfield Town boss 'focused and content' at Field Mill

Steve Evans has led Mansfield to eighth in League Two this season

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans says he is "focused and content" with the League Two club.

The Stags turned down an approach for the 54-year-old from League One strugglers Gillingham on Tuesday.

Evans said: "I'm very focused on the job here. I've got a great affinity with the people here. I'm very content in my private and business life.

"My full focus has been on Mansfield Town, the games in midweek and the game against Colchester on Saturday."

Evans joined the Stags in November 2016 on a two-and-a-half-year contract and led the club to 12th in League Two last season.

Mansfield have won five of their 11 league matches this season and are eighth in the table.