Lawrence Vigouroux: Swindon Town goalkeeper given four-match suspension

Lawrence Vigouroux has received three red cards since joining Swindon in August 2015

Swindon Town goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux has been banned for four games for using "foul and abusive language" towards match officials.

Vigouroux, 23, was shown a red card after the final whistle of Swindon's 2-1 defeat by Coventry on 26 September.

He will be disciplined by Swindon and miss league games against Cheltenham, Mansfield, Lincoln and Wycombe.

Vigouroux has started all of Swindon's 11 League Two fixtures this season, keeping four clean sheets.