Match ends, Argentina 0, Peru 0.
Argentina 0-0 Peru
Argentina are in danger of missing a first World Cup since 1970 after being held to a goalless draw by Peru.
Only the top four in South American qualifying are guaranteed a place at the 2018 tournament in Russia, and Argentina are sixth with one game left.
The two-time World Cup champions must win their final qualifier in Ecuador to claim at least fifth spot which sets up a two-leg play-off against New Zealand.
The final round of games kick-off at 00:30 BST on Wednesday, 11 October.
Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli conceded "the situation is not comfortable" but added he was "confident that if we play with the conviction with which we did against Peru we will be in the World Cup".
Lionel Messi hit the post in the second half and Sampaoli praised the Barcelona forward's "great intensity" as he created numerous opportunities that his team-mates were unable to convert in front of a 49,000-capacity crowd at La Bombonera in Buenos Aries.
Argentina, beaten finalists at the 2014 World Cup, are level on both points (25) and goal difference (+1) with fifth-placed Peru, who are ahead on goals scored.
So tight is the group that four points separate Uruguay in second (28) and Paraguay (24) in seventh and a win for Argentina could see them qualify automatically.
However, they have drawn their past three qualifiers and their recent record in Ecuadorian capital Quito, which is 2,900m above sea level, is poor, losing two out of their past three and drawing the other. Ecuador have lost their previous five qualifying games.
Peru are hosting fourth-placed Colombia and should they draw, Argentina would be eliminated if they did not win.
Chile, who are third, go to already-qualified Brazil, while Uruguay, who are all-but assured of their place in Russia because of their vastly superior goal difference, need just a draw at home to already-eliminated Bolivia to guarantee qualification.
Line-ups
Argentina
- 1Romero
- 2Mercado
- 17Otamendi
- 14Mascherano
- 15AcuñaBooked at 90mins
- 6BigliaBooked at 14mins
- 19BanegaSubstituted forGagoat 60'minutesSubstituted forPérezat 66'minutes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forRigoniat 45'minutes
- 10Messi
- 22Gomez
- 7Benedetto
Substitutes
- 3Fazio
- 4Pezzella
- 5Gago
- 8Pérez
- 9Icardi
- 12Guzmán
- 13Casco
- 16Rigoni
- 18Salvio
- 20Paredes
- 21Dybala
- 23Marchesín
Peru
- 1Gallese
- 3Corzo
- 5Araujo
- 2Rodríguez
- 6Trauco
- 16PeñaSubstituted forCartagenaat 53'minutes
- 13TapiaBooked at 37minsSubstituted forAquinoat 78'minutes
- 19Yotun
- 10FarfánBooked at 22minsSubstituted forPoloat 70'minutes
- 9GuerreroBooked at 60mins
- 20Flores
Substitutes
- 4Santamaría
- 7Gómez Gutierrez
- 8Cartagena
- 11Ruidíaz
- 12Cáceda
- 14Polo
- 15Abram
- 17Advíncula
- 18Reyna
- 21Carvallo
- 22Loyola
- 23Aquino
- Referee:
- Wilton Pereira Sampaio
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Argentina 0, Peru 0.
Corner, Peru. Conceded by Sergio Romero.
Attempt saved. Paolo Guerrero (Peru) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Argentina).
Paolo Guerrero (Peru) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lionel Messi (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pedro Aquino (Peru).
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolás Otamendi.
Booking
Marcos Acuña (Argentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Argentina).
Edison Flores (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Lionel Messi (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yoshimar Yotún (Peru).
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Javier Mascherano.
Offside, Peru. Yoshimar Yotún tries a through ball, but Andy Polo is caught offside.
Offside, Peru. Yoshimar Yotún tries a through ball, but Edison Flores is caught offside.
Enzo Pérez (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wilder Cartagena (Peru).
Corner, Peru. Conceded by Marcos Acuña.
Offside, Argentina. Javier Mascherano tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Peru. Pedro Aquino replaces Renato Tapia.
Attempt missed. Javier Mascherano (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Enzo Pérez with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Darío Benedetto (Argentina) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Emiliano Rigoni with a cross.
Darío Benedetto (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aldo Corzo (Peru).
Enzo Pérez (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Polo (Peru).
Substitution
Substitution, Peru. Andy Polo replaces Jefferson Farfán.
Attempt saved. Darío Benedetto (Argentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Enzo Pérez replaces Fernando Gago because of an injury.
Alejandro Gomez (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Edison Flores (Peru).
Foul by Fernando Gago (Argentina).
Edison Flores (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Fernando Gago (Argentina) because of an injury.
Fernando Gago (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.