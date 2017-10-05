Aidy Boothroyd: England U21 boss wary of other countries approaching players

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham (right), on loan at Swansea, has made nine England U21 appearances

England Under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd says the strength of his squad means some players could be "promised the world" to play for other countries.

Striker Tammy Abraham reaffirmed his commitment to England in September after reported interest from Nigeria.

"Tammy didn't start the game before last but that's just one of those things," said Boothroyd, 46.

"Perhaps other countries will see that, get into him and get him in the first team."

Chelsea forward Abraham - on a season-long loan at Swansea - has a Nigerian father and was reportedly approached by the Nigerian Football Federation in September.

Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo has also been contacted, while Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi, who represented England at under-16, under-17 and under-18 level, committed to Nigeria - the country of his birth - in March 2016 after being overlooked by England.

"You can't blame them because they're good players," he said.

"It's a hard one. I can't guarantee they are going to play because the group is so good.

"These are lads who have played for England who have an affinity with us and a relationship. When it happens with Sheyi I can pick the phone up, the same with Tammy."

Boothroyd's side, who have four points from their first two Euro 2019 qualifying matches, play Scotland at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium on Friday.

"It's not a six-pointer but it's one of those you're desperate to win, and so are they," he added.

"One, because it's England, and two, because it's the group which won the [Under-20] World Cup [in June], they'll be wanting to get one over on them."