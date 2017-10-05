World Cup 2018: O'Neill confident Northern Ireland can make play-offs

Northern Ireland's Lee Hodson competes with Marvin Plattenhardt of Germany
Germany inflicted Northern Ireland's first competitive home defeat in four years

Michael O'Neill is confident Northern Ireland can clinch a place in the play-offs for next year's World Cup despite being beaten 3-1 by Germany.

O'Neill's men remain second in Group C behind Germany who have made sure of being in Russia to defend their crown.

"This was a bonus game for us. Whatever happened in our last two games, we would still finish second in the group," said O'Neill

"It is a case of where we are in the other group of second-placed teams."

Northern Ireland were rocked by Sebastian Rudy's second-minute goal before Sandro Wagner and Joshua Kimmich gave the world champions a 3-0 lead.

Josh Magennis pulled a stoppage-time goal back for the home side, who travel to Norway on Sunday for their final qualifier knowing a point should still be enough to secure a play-off place.

"At 2-0, you fear it could have gone 4-0 or 5-0," added O'Neill.

"We had to make sure our goal difference, which is in a healthy state, wasn't obliterated because we threw the towel in or our heads went down.

"We look forward to the Norway game and it will be a bit clearer after the round of games are completed. If we need to get something from the Norway game, I am sure we will get it."

O'Neill praised his side's character for not letting Germany beat them by a bigger margin.

"We were great in the second half and at 2-0 down you fear the worst against the level of opposition and 3-0 would have been harsh, we deserved our goal at the end," he said.

"It was difficult because when you lose a goal so early to a phenomenal strike and you have a game plan in mind, it goes out the window after a minute and 20 seconds. "

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France85211551017
2Sweden85121871116
3Netherlands84131611513
4Bulgaria84041317-412
5Luxembourg8125717-105
6Belarus8125416-125

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland88001831524
2Portugal87012842421
3Hungary8314119210
4Faroe Islands8224415-118
5Andorra8116217-154
6Latvia8107318-153

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany99003833527
2Northern Ireland96121751219
3Czech Rep93331210212
4Norway93151616010
5Azerbaijan9315914-510
6San Marino9009246-440

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia85301771018
2Wales8350125714
3R. of Ireland834196313
4Austria8233101009
5Georgia8053812-45
6Moldova8026420-162

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland971124121222
2Denmark96121971219
3Montenegro95131881016
4Romania9333119212
5Armenia9207925-166
6Kazakhstan9027525-202

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England97201731423
2Scotland95221510517
3Slovakia9504147715
4Slovenia9423105514
5Lithuania9135719-126
6Malta9018322-191

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain87103232922
2Italy86111971219
3Albania8413109113
4Israel8305914-59
5Macedonia82151014-47
6Liechtenstein8008134-330

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium87103533222
2Bos-Herze84221981114
3Greece8341115613
4Cyprus8314812-410
5Estonia8224617-118
6Gibraltar8008337-340

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia8512123916
2Iceland8512117416
3Turkey8422128414
4Ukraine8422117414
5Finland8215610-47
6Kosovo8017320-171
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

