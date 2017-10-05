World Cup 2018: O'Neill confident Northern Ireland can make play-offs

Germany inflicted Northern Ireland's first competitive home defeat in four years

Michael O'Neill is confident Northern Ireland can clinch a place in the play-offs for next year's World Cup despite being beaten 3-1 by Germany.

O'Neill's men remain second in Group C behind Germany who have made sure of being in Russia to defend their crown.

"This was a bonus game for us. Whatever happened in our last two games, we would still finish second in the group," said O'Neill

"It is a case of where we are in the other group of second-placed teams."

Northern Ireland were rocked by Sebastian Rudy's second-minute goal before Sandro Wagner and Joshua Kimmich gave the world champions a 3-0 lead.

Josh Magennis pulled a stoppage-time goal back for the home side, who travel to Norway on Sunday for their final qualifier knowing a point should still be enough to secure a play-off place.

"At 2-0, you fear it could have gone 4-0 or 5-0," added O'Neill.

"We had to make sure our goal difference, which is in a healthy state, wasn't obliterated because we threw the towel in or our heads went down.

"We look forward to the Norway game and it will be a bit clearer after the round of games are completed. If we need to get something from the Norway game, I am sure we will get it."

O'Neill praised his side's character for not letting Germany beat them by a bigger margin.

"We were great in the second half and at 2-0 down you fear the worst against the level of opposition and 3-0 would have been harsh, we deserved our goal at the end," he said.

"It was difficult because when you lose a goal so early to a phenomenal strike and you have a game plan in mind, it goes out the window after a minute and 20 seconds. "