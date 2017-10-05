How England players rated against Slovenia at Wembley

England are six points clear of second-placed Scotland in Group F with one World Cup qualifying match left

Harry Kane scored an injury-time winner as England beat Slovenia 1-0 to qualify for the 2018 World Cup with a game to spare.

However, Gareth Southgate's side produced a largely uninspiring performance in their penultimate Group F encounter to reach the tournament in Russia.

So how did the players rate? Here's BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty's verdict from Wembley...

Joe Hart (goalkeeper) 7

Hart had one or two anxious moments but England were indebted to him for some brave and decisive interventions. He repaid Gareth Southgate's faith.

Kyle Walker (right-back) 5

A mixed performance with some carelessness, but he made amends with the cross for Harry Kane's winning goal.

Gary Cahill (centre-back) 6

The Chelsea defender was solid enough and did not do much wrong.

John Stones (centre-back) 6

He had some moments when he was loose in possession and picked up a booking, but was largely untroubled.

Ryan Bertrand (left-back) 5

This was not the best night for a player who has excelled for England recently and he wasted too many decent opportunities.

Media playback is not supported on this device Top reasons why England fans should be cheerful

Eric Dier (central midfield) 5

The Spurs man was busy but there was no creativity - will he cut it against the international elite if he cannot dominate against Slovenia?

Jordan Henderson (central midfield) 5

A scrappy, poor performance from the Liverpool captain, who was roughed up by his Slovenian opponents. England's current central midfield is uninspired.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (attacking midfield) 4

Another desperately poor night for the midfielder, who must surely be running out of chances now.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was replaced by Jesse Lingard in the 64th minute

Raheem Sterling (attacking midfield) 5

The Manchester City winger started brightly but his final ball was poor.

Marcus Rashford (attacking midfield) 7

The 19-year-old worked hard and showed a real threat. His end product was mixed but there is such promise.

Harry Kane (forward) 8

Tottenham striker Kane is England's leader and surely their World Cup captain - persistent and the match-winner even when not at his brilliant best. He is priceless to Southgate and England.

Substitutes

Jesse Lingard (for Oxlade-Chamberlain 63 minutes): Made little impact - 5.

Michael Keane (for Sterling 83 minutes): No rating.

England top Group F by six points from second-placed Scotland with one match left

Follow Match of the Day on Instagram for the best photos from the world of football.